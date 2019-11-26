Established Brazilian Developer Affiliates First Shared Ownership Property With Interval International

Interval International, a prominent worldwide provider of vacation services, announced the affiliation to its exchange network of Slaviero Essential Acquamar Ingleses, a condo-resort on Santa Catarina Island in southern Brazil. The property is located on Ingleses Beach in the city of Florianópolis, one of the country’s most popular leisure destinations.

“Grupo Koch, the developer of this project, has more than 40 years of experience in real estate, with an impressive portfolio that includes hotels, condominiums, business parks, and shopping malls,” said Marcos Agostini, Interval’s executive vice president of global sales and business development. “We are very pleased to work with this well-respected group as it enters the shared ownership industry, and we look forward to offering our members this highly desirable vacation option.”

Decorated in a contemporary style, the one-bedroom units feature an open-plan kitchen, living room and dining area, with ocean-facing balcony. In addition to its private beach, the property has two restaurants serving regional cuisine, an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness facility, a kids’ play area, and a convenience store. A variety of amenities and activities, including a day spa, bike trails, horseback riding, scuba diving, sailing, and fishing, are available nearby.

“The expertise provided by Interval’s seasoned team has proven invaluable during our entrance into shared ownership. We are confident that the quality and flexibility of our product will be very appealing to potential buyers who have the means to travel and are looking for a memorable beach experience,” said Volnei Koch, CEO of Grupo Koch. “Our affiliation with Interval is the perfect complement to what we offer, since our owners will appreciate the global exchange options, leisure programs and benefits, and excellent customer service.”

Santa Catarina, home to some of Brazil’s most stunning beaches, is called Magic Island because of its spectacular landscape. Visitors can enjoy a wide range of natural attractions, from green forests, deep canyons, and majestic mountains, to crystalline lakes and dramatic waterfalls.

New purchasers at Slaviero Essential Acquamar Ingleses will be enrolled as individual members of Interval International, entitling them to a host of year-round benefits, including the opportunity to exchange their weeks for stays at other resorts in Interval’s global network.

