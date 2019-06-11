Establishment Labs : Expands Team with Key Hires across Commercial, R&D and Operations

To support the ongoing growth of the Company, Establishment Labs is excited to announce the global appointments of Carole Chan as Executive Vice President of Commercial Operations; John Liljequist as Strategic Advisor focused on Asian Pacific markets; Ivan Bilic as Senior Sales Director in Europe; TracyAnn Perry, PhD as Vice President of Science and Research; Kimberly Nolan as Vice President of Human Resources; and Julien Capers as Senior Director of Legal Affairs.

Establishment Labs continues to attract accomplished talent from across the industry, and these distinguished individuals will play important roles across the organization as the Company continues to scale and grow.

Learn more about Establishment Labs' newest team members in the profiles below:

Carole Chan was appointed as Establishment Labs' Executive Vice President of Commercial Operations. Prior to joining the company, Carole spent ten years with Allergan, serving in various sales and marketing roles of increasing seniority across numerous pharmaceutical and surgical device brands in aesthetic and hospital environments. In her most recent role, Carole was the international strategic marketing lead for the Plastic Surgery and Regenerative Medicine portfolio, which included eight brands with a presence in more than 100 countries. She brings eight years of breast implant industry experience, ranging from upstream marketing with new product development, to midstream marketing activities integrating and launching products, to downstream sales and marketing operations of commercialized products. Carole is a licensed pharmacist with the Ontario College of Pharmacists. She received her BScPhm (Hons) from Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy and earned her MBA from Rotman School of Management, both at the University of Toronto.

John Liljequist joins Establishment Labs as Strategic Advisor focused on fueling the Company's growth strategies in select Asian Pacific (APAC) markets. John brings over 15 years of experience in the APAC medical aesthetics market with various commercial positions, including distributor set-up, consolidation and management, strategic marketing, surgeon medical education and P&L responsibility. For over a decade, John achieved high APAC market share with double-digit growth in the breast implant franchise through the development of strategic direction and portfolio positioning for Allergan's Plastic Surgery franchise. In 2017, John provided integration support for the Coolsculpting® franchise across APAC and India, Middle East and African markets. Most recently, John has driven the success of ZO Skin Health across APAC markets. John received his BS from Concordia University-St. Paul and his Masters from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, which included a scholarship to study Japanese at Osaka Gakuin University in Osaka, Japan.

Ivan Bilic joins the Company as Senior Sales Director in Europe. Before joining Establishment Labs, Ivan worked at POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics for over six years as a regional business manager and then as a director of the UK, Nordics, Central and Eastern European regions. Prior to that, he worked at Allergan as a regional business manager for the Europe, Africa and Middle East regions, responsible for planning sales and marketing activities in the region. Ivan has also worked at Ewopharma as a regional account manager in Europe for the Allergan portfolio and as a sales representative for SANYKO. Ivan received a BBA in Finance from the University of Zagreb and an MBA from the Hult International Business School.

Dr. TracyAnn Perry serves as Establishment Labs' Vice President of Science & Research. Prior to joining Establishment Labs, TracyAnn served as Director and Head of Life Science & Chemistry, Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) at Johnson & Johnson (J&J). Prior to J&J, she spent a number of years at Allergan in various science and research roles of increasing responsibility where she was Director of R&D (medical device) and therapeutic area lead for the Plastic Surgery franchise from idea conception to clinical investigation. In this role, a key responsibility of TracyAnn's was leading the evaluation of the interaction of devices with cells and tissues. Prior to Allergan, TracyAnn was a senior investigator with Amylin Pharmaceuticals where she provided biology leadership to the bariatric, inflammation and pain programs. Before Amylin, TracyAnn spent five years as a Fogarty International Fellow at The National Institute on Aging, a division of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, where she conducted post-doctoral research on the GLP-1 nervous system receptor's function and assessed its potential therapeutic value in aging and disease. TracyAnn received her BSc (honors) in microbiology from the University of Liverpool, and her MSc and PhD in neuroscience from King's College London. She also conducted her graduate research work at University of Cambridge.

Kimberly Nolan joins Establishment Labs as Vice President of Human Resources. Prior to joining Establishment Labs, Kim was with J&J, where she had an extensive and progressive career over 12 years leading the organization's human resources strategies and initiatives in talent management, planning and operations. Kim has designed, led and implemented global HR models with a key focus on talent management to support business priorities. Prior to J&J, Kim worked as an HR consultant at Pfizer Consumer Healthcare. At Establishment Labs, Kim will oversee the HR function to drive growth by developing the strategy and processes aligned with the organization's vision and core values. Kim has a BS in administrative studies from York University in Toronto, Ontario, a certificate in human resource management from Humber College and a specialty degree in HR strategy development from Cornell University.

Julien Capers joins Establishment Labs as Senior Director of Legal Affairs. Prior to joining Establishment Labs, Julien worked at Morgan Lewis, a large corporate law firm, where he counseled international and U.S.-based clients in the life sciences and technology industries on a range of corporate and transactional matters, including: licensing, collaborations, joint ventures, strategic partnerships and mergers and acquisitions. Prior to Morgan Lewis, Julien was corporate counsel for CareDx, Inc., a medical diagnostic company in the San Francisco bay area. He joined CareDx as its second attorney and helped build the legal department. Julien has also worked at Genentech, Inc., a biotechnology subsidiary of Roche, where he drafted and negotiated agreements for the company's research team. In his new role, Julien will be responsible for leading all legal support of commercial transactions. Julien received his BS in biological sciences from Stanford University, and his JD from the University of California, Davis.