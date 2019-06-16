Establishment Labs : Holds Third Annual Motiva® Checkmate Women's Professional Speed Chess Tournament

For the third year in a row, Establishment Labs is proud to sponsor the Motiva® Checkmate Tournament, an international women's speed chess competition taking place in St. Petersburg, Russia on June 15-16, featuring 32 of the top ranked women's professional chess players in the world, from 10 different countries.

'Establishment Labs is committed to empowering and improving the lives of women worldwide by encouraging them to make smart beautiful choices,' said Juan José Chacón-Quirós, Chief Executive Officer of Establishment Labs. 'We are motivated by these women and hope that by sharing their stories, we can inspire a more holistic concept of beauty in our industry.'

Unlike standard chess, speed chess is played under accelerated time controls and tests players' tactics, strategy and prowess under pressure. In organizing and sponsoring this tournament, Establishment Labs hopes to not only highlight a sometimes-overlooked discipline but also to inspire confidence in women in a sport that has historically been dominated by men.

This event is part of Establishment Labs' Embrace Life initiative, which celebrates the inspiring stories of women embracing life to its fullest potential in the arts, sciences and sports. During the tournament, the company is launching an update to the MotivaImagine® App, called Motiva® Health Coach, which assists women with and without breast implants with their breast health, and includes a self-examination feature. This version is now available in the Android and Apple stores.

