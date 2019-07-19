Log in
Establishment Labs : certified as Carbon Neutral by the Government of Costa Rica

07/19/2019 | 03:35pm EDT

As a result of our core commitment to a sustainable environment, we are proud to announce that Establishment Labs' global headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Costa Rica have been certified as Carbon Neutral by the Costa Rican Ministry of Environment, Energy, and Telecommunications (MINAE).

The Carbon Neutrality Country Program is an initiative created to recognize the correct handling of greenhouse gas emissions by public and private organizations in Costa Rica. The program is aligned with the country's National Strategy for Climate Change, with the goal of becoming a carbon-neutral nation by 2100.

This milestone follows a continuous, multi-year effort to improve our operations and processes, while preserving the environment and always guaranteeing the quality of the Motiva Implants® line of products and the safety of our patients.

'Being a carbon-neutral company demonstrates our commitment to women's health and to our Earth: our contribution to make the world a better place. We are glad to lead the way for the medical device industry and show that corporate concern for our planet can benefit all stakeholders.,' said Juan José Chacón Quirós, CEO of Establishment Labs.

Both of Establishment Labs' facilities in Coyol Free Zone (each dedicated to manufacturing and global operations respectively) received the Carbon Neutral certification in May 2019, thanks to the implementation of efficiency-aimed actions such as the reduction of energy consumption through the acquisition of more efficient equipment; the combined use of solar panels, ice banks, and battery storage units; and the avoidance of fossil fuels for our operations.

The applied strategy is intended to reduce the impact of our endeavors for many years to come, as we continue to grow globally through the continued adoption of Motiva Implants® while supporting the sustainability of our planet. Establishment Labs' global headquarters and primary manufacturing facility is already LEED Gold certified, and the company is a main contributor to the Magical Trees Foundation and Las Pumas Rescue Center in Costa Rica.

As we advance into a greener future, we encourage you to join us in discovering the ways we can help maintain a sustainable environment and make a positive difference in this world.

Disclaimer

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 19:34:02 UTC
