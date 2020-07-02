Establishment of NCBA Bank Uganda Limited

KAMPALA, UGANDA - Effective Monday, June 15, 2020, NCBA Bank Uganda Limited was established following a business amalgamation of two existing licensed Commercial Banks, that is; Commercial Bank of Africa (Uganda) Limited and NC Bank Uganda Limited.
