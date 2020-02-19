Log in
Esteemed Wine, Food and Travel Writers and Editors Convene in Napa Valley For A One-Day Wine Writers Symposium Summit

02/19/2020 | 08:05am EST

ST. HELENA, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Symposium for Professional Wine Writers at Meadowood Napa Valley. In the spirit of progress and improvement, the Symposium's Board of Directors has asked key stakeholders to participate in a summit that will help shape the Symposium's next chapter. With the aim of providing ongoing support for the global wine writing community, this unprecedented retreat is a milestone in the continued evolution of this celebrated annual assembly.

For the past fifteen years, the Symposium has operated as an educational forum for professional writers to discuss relevant topics within the field as well as to challenge and learn from one another. Today, long-standing supporters who have held leadership roles throughout the Symposium's history, have travelled to the Napa Valley to bring varied perspectives and ideas to the discussion.

"Our goal for this summit is to create a compelling and ambitious concept that will guide the future of the Symposium," says Ann Marie Conover, President of the Board since the program's inception. "These thought leaders believe they have a responsibility to foster strong voices across disciplines and media platforms and to champion integrity within the writing profession in a rapidly-changing environment," Conover continues. "This private gathering will facilitate open dialogue, reflection and collaboration to determine the best way to accomplish these objectives."

Additional summit topics to be addressed include the current realities in the wine writing market, such as fragmentation, dwindling editorial opportunities, the rise of freelancing, online publishing and social media.

About The Wine Writers Symposium
The Symposium for Professional Wine Writers, founded by Meadowood Napa Valley, the Napa Valley Vintners trade association and The Culinary Institute of America, draws top wine book authors and editors, wine magazine writers and critics, newspaper wine columnists, bloggers and other editorial wine content creators to Napa Valley to speak, listen, debate, explore themes prevalent in contemporary wine writing and network with their peers for four days. A combination of lectures, panel discussions, group and individual writing sessions, wine tasting and fine dining make the symposium an unmatched career enrichment opportunity for editorial wine, wine-food, and wine-travel writers. www.winewriterssymposium.org 

Media Contact: Julia Allenby, Symposium Executive Director, jallenby@WineWritersSymposium.org

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esteemed-wine-food-and-travel-writers-and-editors-convene-in-napa-valley-for-a-one-day-wine-writers-symposium-summit-301007238.html

SOURCE The Symposium for Professional Wine Writers


© PRNewswire 2020
