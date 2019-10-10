Log in
Estera : Launches Legal Services in Bermuda and Cayman

10/10/2019 | 11:33am EDT

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Estera, a global leader in corporate, funds and trust services, has launched legal services to Bermuda and Cayman registered or incorporated entities and partnerships. Estera's legal services cover a number of practice areas including: corporate and commercial; regulatory; insurance and investment funds.

Estera launches legal services in Bermuda and Cayman. Left to right: Alison Dyer-Fagundo; Kendra Foster; James Maitland

"We are extremely pleased to announce the launch of legal services in Bermuda and the Cayman Islands," said James Maitland, Regional Head of Americas, Bermuda and Caribbean at Estera. "We are resolutely focussed on enhancing our services and providing our clients flexible, expert solutions. We also remain dedicated to strengthening our collaborative relationships with our existing partners and intermediaries in the Americas, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Hong Kong. This expansion further demonstrates our commitment not only to Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, but to our clients throughout the region."

In Bermuda, Alison Dyer-Fagundo leads the legal team as Managing Partner of Estera Law (Bermuda) Limited. Alison was formerly a partner of a global offshore law firm and has extensive legal experience.

Estera's Alison Dyer-Fagundo said "This is a truly exciting development for our firm as clients now have the option of instructing us for both their legal and fiduciary services. We are incredibly flexible and will continue to work with a wide range of other advisers to provide our clients with the services that best suit their requirements."

In the Cayman Islands, Estera has entered into a business affiliation relationship with U Law Limited which has been renamed as Estera Law (Cayman) Limited. Kendra Foster was the founding partner of U Law Limited and is leading Estera's legal team as Managing Partner.

Kendra Foster added "I am thrilled that U Law Limited is joining forces with the Estera Group and looking forward to partnering with Managing Director, Richard Gordon and the whole Estera team to develop Estera's Cayman Islands legal services offering by delivering a quality experience for clients focused on adding value."

In Bermuda, Estera is one of the largest providers of corporate fiduciary services and a key player in Bermuda's thriving Insurance market as a registered listing sponsor for the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX). In the Cayman Islands, Estera is a tier 1 CLO player and has an enviable reputation for delivering a full range of corporate, fund and fiduciary services.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/998661/Estera_Logo.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1009105/Estera_Executives.jpg

 

Estera Logo (PRNewsfoto/Estera)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/estera-launches-legal-services-in-bermuda-and-cayman-300936606.html

SOURCE Estera


© PRNewswire 2019
