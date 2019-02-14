Estes Gives Employees $1 Million Dollars to Donate to Charities Closest to their Hearts

Estes Express Lines, the largest privately held freight transportation
carrier in the nation, delivered some of its most important freight
to-date in 2019. Twenty checks totaling $1 million made their way
through Estes terminals across the country to national charitable
organizations, and Estes employees handpicked the recipients.
“This giving campaign is one way Estes can show our commitment to
improving our communities and caring for our employees,” said Rob Estes,
president and CEO. “We could think of no better way to start 2019 off
right than by having these employee-directed donation checks
among the first freight we shipped.”
Three charities received the largest amount of votes from Estes
employees and well over $100,000 each: St. Jude Children’s Research
Hospital™, the American Cancer Society and Wounded Warrior Project.
Other causes receiving sizeable portions of the $1 million include Toys
for Tots, Make-A-Wish and the Alzheimer’s Association.
Two charities on the list hold an extra-special place in the hearts of
employees: Team Estes Employee Relief Fund and the orphanages of Puerto
Rico.
The Team Estes Employee Relief Fund provides short-term monetary grants
to teammates experiencing natural or manmade disasters. Many employees
who cast their vote for this fund noted that they have relied on this
generosity in their own lives after hurricanes or illness, and that it
is precisely this “taking care of our own” approach to giving that they
appreciate most about the company.
“I visited Chico in the wake of the California wildfires, and what I saw
was devastating,” says Greg Richardson, vice president of human
resources. “Several of our teammates lost their homes. Having the Team
Estes Employee Relief Fund in place allowed us to quickly provide
much-needed emergency grants to those employees.”
Many Estes employees have been part of FEMA mission trips to Puerto
Rico, helping orphanages rebuild after the devastation caused by
Hurricane Maria. Those team members and many others who are from the
area or still have family selected this cause, ensuring that the
rebuilding work can continue.
“Estes had the privilege of assisting FEMA with Puerto Rico’s recovery
efforts following Hurricane Maria,” says Ken Niemaseck, vice president
of strategic accounts. “In their spare time, several of our teammates
volunteered their skills at orphanages. They fixed and replaced roofs,
and built picnic tables and a gazebo. Other projects included fence
repair and fallen-tree clean-up — and they even replaced play areas and
bought new bikes for the kids.”
The $1 million donation was the fourth part of a year-long Estes Care
Package consisting of four different employee-focused programs
implemented quarterly in 2018: Our Thanks (a one-time cash bonus to
employees), Our Future (an enhanced college scholarship program), Our
Team (the creation of the Team Estes Relief Fund) and Our Heart
(employee-directed charitable giving).
