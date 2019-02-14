Estes Gives Employees $1 Million Dollars to Donate to Charities Closest to their Hearts

Freight Transportation Company Delivers Checks to 20 Deserving Organizations

Estes Express Lines, the largest privately held freight transportation carrier in the nation, delivered some of its most important freight to-date in 2019. Twenty checks totaling $1 million made their way through Estes terminals across the country to national charitable organizations, and Estes employees handpicked the recipients.

“This giving campaign is one way Estes can show our commitment to improving our communities and caring for our employees,” said Rob Estes, president and CEO. “We could think of no better way to start 2019 off right than by having these employee-directed donation checks among the first freight we shipped.”

Three charities received the largest amount of votes from Estes employees and well over $100,000 each: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital™, the American Cancer Society and Wounded Warrior Project. Other causes receiving sizeable portions of the $1 million include Toys for Tots, Make-A-Wish and the Alzheimer’s Association.

Two charities on the list hold an extra-special place in the hearts of employees: Team Estes Employee Relief Fund and the orphanages of Puerto Rico.

The Team Estes Employee Relief Fund provides short-term monetary grants to teammates experiencing natural or manmade disasters. Many employees who cast their vote for this fund noted that they have relied on this generosity in their own lives after hurricanes or illness, and that it is precisely this “taking care of our own” approach to giving that they appreciate most about the company.

“I visited Chico in the wake of the California wildfires, and what I saw was devastating,” says Greg Richardson, vice president of human resources. “Several of our teammates lost their homes. Having the Team Estes Employee Relief Fund in place allowed us to quickly provide much-needed emergency grants to those employees.”

Many Estes employees have been part of FEMA mission trips to Puerto Rico, helping orphanages rebuild after the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria. Those team members and many others who are from the area or still have family selected this cause, ensuring that the rebuilding work can continue.

“Estes had the privilege of assisting FEMA with Puerto Rico’s recovery efforts following Hurricane Maria,” says Ken Niemaseck, vice president of strategic accounts. “In their spare time, several of our teammates volunteered their skills at orphanages. They fixed and replaced roofs, and built picnic tables and a gazebo. Other projects included fence repair and fallen-tree clean-up — and they even replaced play areas and bought new bikes for the kids.”

The $1 million donation was the fourth part of a year-long Estes Care Package consisting of four different employee-focused programs implemented quarterly in 2018: Our Thanks (a one-time cash bonus to employees), Our Future (an enhanced college scholarship program), Our Team (the creation of the Team Estes Relief Fund) and Our Heart (employee-directed charitable giving).

Recipients Alzheimer's Association Make A Wish Foundation American Cancer Society Meals on Wheels America American Diabetes Association Puerto Rico Orphanages American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Samaritan’s Purse American Heart Association Special Olympics ASPCA St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital American Red Cross Susan G. Komen Foundation Boys and Girls Clubs of America Team Estes Employee Relief Fund Fisher House Foundation Toys for Tots Habitat for Humanity Wounded Warrior Project

About Estes

The nation’s largest privately owned freight transportation carrier, Estes is a go-to provider of end-to-end transportation and custom logistics services. Through a vast regional, national, international, and global footprint, Estes’ comprehensive solutions include Less Than Truckload, Volume LTL, Truckload, Time Critical Guaranteed, and Final Mile. Backed by nearly 90 years of industry expertise and financial stability, Estes delivers a better customer experience through flexibility and improved technology to best meet rapidly changing freight transportation needs. The Richmond, VA-based fourth-generation company operates one of the newest fleets in the industry, and understands that its nationwide team of over 18,000 employees is one of its strongest assets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005708/en/