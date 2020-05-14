Log in
Esticom® Takeoff and Estimating Cloud Software Now Integrates with Foundation Construction Accounting Software

05/14/2020 | 01:16pm EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esticom cloud-based takeoff and estimating software announces its latest integration with Foundation Software, a premiere online construction accounting and project management software provider. The partnership simplifies the exchange of job costing data between estimating, accounting, and project management, providing an efficient, end-to-end solution for managing the construction process from project bidding through construction.

An easy-to-use SaaS tool that incorporates modules for bid management, takeoff, and estimating, Esticom serves mid- to large-size specialty and general contractors. Accessed from the cloud, the user-friendly takeoff and estimating application allows real-time access to estimate construction projects.

Working in tandem with Foundation Software’s feature-rich solution for managing construction accounting and projects, the Esticom integration allows mutual subscribers to conduct on-screen takeoff and estimating and import the results directly into Foundation. In addition to supporting the preconstruction and bidding process, the new Esticom integration saves time and ensures accuracy by eliminating duplicate data entry when transferring information between two disparate systems during the estimating and construction processes. 

"We here at Foundation Software are extremely excited to have an integration with Esticom. The MEP and low voltage space is definitely a specialty for us, so I have no doubt that this integration and relationship will provide an enormous benefit to our customers," said Steve Antill, VP of Business Development, Foundation Software.

Exchanging information between the two platforms is easy and seamless. Estimating data is exported from Esticom with a single action, for direct import into the Foundation platform.

“With remote work becoming increasingly important, it’s even more crucial than before to offer software solutions for construction industry professionals that talk to one another,” says Esticom Head Estimator Chris Lee. “Our integration with Foundation Software will ensure estimators are always in sync with accounting and project management teams, ensuring accuracy in job costing and streamlining the entire construction process."

About Esticom
Esticom is a cloud-based takeoff and estimating software solution purpose-built for specialty contractors in electrical, structured cabling, plumbing, HVAC, security, fire alarm/sprinkler and building automation firms. The company’s mission is to help contractors build a profitable and successful business by providing estimating, project management and operations management tools, built, tested and proven by industry experts. Serving customers throughout the U.S., Esticom was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, contact us at info@esticom.com or connect with us at www.esticom.com, our blog, Twitter and Facebook.

About Foundation Software
For 35 years, Foundation Software has delivered job cost accounting, project management, mobile applications and a payroll service to help contractors run the business side of their construction business. Learn more: https://foundationsoft.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:                           
Chris Lee, Esticom
512-522-7395; info@esticom.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5d0a7b6-8ae8-4c6d-bb4d-676e76462172

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
