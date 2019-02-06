Estimating Edge : Launches EDGE On Site, New Mobile Solution to Track Commercial Construction Progress in the Field

Estimating
Edge, a trusted provider of professional estimating and takeoff
software, today announced the launch of EDGE On Site, a new product that
construction professionals can operate with an iPad to track progress on
jobs against their original estimates.
“EDGE On Site extends the power of The EDGE, our flagship estimating and
takeoff software, into the field so that our customers can monitor
production progress on a real-time basis,” said Adam
Oaks, chief executive officer of Estimating Edge. “The data is
uploaded directly from the foreman’s iPad while at the job site to a
secure cloud repository and then accessible to authorized users on the
customer’s private web portal. This solution tracks against the job
estimate and change orders while production is occurring.”
EDGE On Site is an intelligent mobile product management solution. It
connects to The
EDGE estimate and blueprints to populate the mobile application on
the foreman’s iPad with the various elements of a construction project.
“As the foreman or other project team members walk the job site, they
simply click through one screen at a time, selecting appropriate takeoff
components when the work has been completed,” explained David Shugars,
director of product management at Estimating Edge.
“New technology integrations are the driving force in the construction
industry. EDGE On Site is not only a part of this driving force, but is
leading the way,” said David Shimp, project manager at FL
Crane & Sons, one of the leading finishing contractors in the
U.S. “This technology has allowed our estimators to accurately adjust
their labor based on real life production tracking. The results of using
EDGE On Site are already visible, but as new jobs begin we are expecting
greater success.”
EDGE On Site is a breakthrough in the construction technology industry
in three key ways:
-
Production tracking in the field — The solution was built from
scratch for the iOS mobile software platform so it functions
efficiently on the job site from an iPad. This enables users to not
only track against the estimate, but also the critical change orders
that often determine the ultimate profitability of a project.
-
Optimizes actual and target production rates — Project managers
have real-time insights into job performance so they can track whether
they are producing at the rate they expected based on the job budget.
-
Easy for foreman to use — There is virtually no data entry
required since EDGE On Site does all of the heavy lifting with its
visual user interface, making the product easy for any foreman to
adopt and use from day one.
“We’ve been leaders in this category for more than three decades, so we
know that profitability in the construction industry isn’t determined by
winning a job,” said Oaks. “Once you are in the field, many things can
affect financial success and production slowdowns can lead to missed
deadlines that erode profit margins. EDGE On Site is a powerful new
technology solution that will help our customers make smarter decisions
sooner, improving their labor productivity and job profitability.”
For more information about EDGE On Site or to schedule a free
demonstration, please go to https://www.edgeestimating.com/edge-on-site.
About Estimating Edge
Estimating Edge is a team of tradesmen and software engineers working
together to build “cutting-edge” software for the construction industry.
For more than 30 years, Estimating Edge has been a trusted provider of
commercial construction takeoff and estimating software. The company’s
flagship product, The EDGE, is designed around the construction
workflow, not the way the software companies believe the user should be
estimating. The software is intuitively designed to help both new and
seasoned professionals work smarter, bid sharper and build better.
Supported trades include roofing, drywall, acoustical, fireproofing,
flooring, exterior insulation, painting and wall panels. For more
information, please go to www.edgeestimating.com.
