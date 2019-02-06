Estimating Edge : Launches EDGE On Site, New Mobile Solution to Track Commercial Construction Progress in the Field

Pioneer in construction takeoff and estimating software rolls out new tool built on mobile cloud platform

Estimating Edge, a trusted provider of professional estimating and takeoff software, today announced the launch of EDGE On Site, a new product that construction professionals can operate with an iPad to track progress on jobs against their original estimates.

“EDGE On Site extends the power of The EDGE, our flagship estimating and takeoff software, into the field so that our customers can monitor production progress on a real-time basis,” said Adam Oaks, chief executive officer of Estimating Edge. “The data is uploaded directly from the foreman’s iPad while at the job site to a secure cloud repository and then accessible to authorized users on the customer’s private web portal. This solution tracks against the job estimate and change orders while production is occurring.”

EDGE On Site is an intelligent mobile product management solution. It connects to The EDGE estimate and blueprints to populate the mobile application on the foreman’s iPad with the various elements of a construction project.

“As the foreman or other project team members walk the job site, they simply click through one screen at a time, selecting appropriate takeoff components when the work has been completed,” explained David Shugars, director of product management at Estimating Edge.

“New technology integrations are the driving force in the construction industry. EDGE On Site is not only a part of this driving force, but is leading the way,” said David Shimp, project manager at FL Crane & Sons, one of the leading finishing contractors in the U.S. “This technology has allowed our estimators to accurately adjust their labor based on real life production tracking. The results of using EDGE On Site are already visible, but as new jobs begin we are expecting greater success.”

EDGE On Site is a breakthrough in the construction technology industry in three key ways:

Production tracking in the field — The solution was built from scratch for the iOS mobile software platform so it functions efficiently on the job site from an iPad. This enables users to not only track against the estimate, but also the critical change orders that often determine the ultimate profitability of a project. Optimizes actual and target production rates — Project managers have real-time insights into job performance so they can track whether they are producing at the rate they expected based on the job budget. Easy for foreman to use — There is virtually no data entry required since EDGE On Site does all of the heavy lifting with its visual user interface, making the product easy for any foreman to adopt and use from day one.

“We’ve been leaders in this category for more than three decades, so we know that profitability in the construction industry isn’t determined by winning a job,” said Oaks. “Once you are in the field, many things can affect financial success and production slowdowns can lead to missed deadlines that erode profit margins. EDGE On Site is a powerful new technology solution that will help our customers make smarter decisions sooner, improving their labor productivity and job profitability.”

For more information about EDGE On Site or to schedule a free demonstration, please go to https://www.edgeestimating.com/edge-on-site.

