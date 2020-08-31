Estrella Media Announces Distribution Agreement with fuboTV

Leading Hispanic media company makes its EstrellaTV network content and live feed available on top independent virtual MVPD in the U.S.

Estrella Media, Inc., one of the nation’s leading Hispanic media companies, announced today that it has entered into a distribution agreement with leading live TV streaming platform fuboTV.

Estrella Media's live national EstrellaTV channel, as well as its flagship television station in LA KRCA-62, are now available to fuboTV's subscribers on its Latino package in the U.S. This deal marks one of Estrella Media’s first major virtual MVPD distribution agreements in the United States, paving the way for the multiplatform media company’s continued expansion into live streaming.

“Partnering with fuboTV is a great opportunity to continue expanding EstrellaTV’s distribution channels outside of traditional cable and broadcasting. fuboTV will make our network and local KRCA-62 Los Angeles station available to their growing number of subscribers across the U.S. and increase our footprint in the live streaming universe,” stated Peter Markham, CEO, Estrella Media, Inc. “We are truly excited about cord-cutting services like fuboTV and look forward to reaching our fans on more devices and new platforms in the near future.”

The EstrellaTV network is one of America’s premier Hispanic television networks. Launched in 2009, EstrellaTV has grown to 11 owned and operated stations and 35 broadcast affiliates with a catalog of more than 7,500 hours of programming that is distributed by the company worldwide. The network also has national carriage agreements with major cable and satellite operators. The network offers a unique aggregation of Spanish-language programming, including national and local news shows, sports, entertainment, talk, reality, drama, and comedy primarily produced in its Estrella Studios in Burbank, California.

About Estrella Media, Inc.

Estrella Media, Inc. is a leading vertically integrated, multi-platform, Spanish-language media company operating across top U.S. Hispanic markets. Estrella Media is one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language television content, producing over 2,500 hours annually of original news and entertainment programming at the Estrella Studios in Burbank, CA, which is broadcast nationally on the company's EstrellaTV Network. Its programming catalog, consisting of over 7,500 hours of original Spanish-language entertainment programming, is one of the largest libraries of content produced for the U.S. Hispanic marketplace. Additionally, Estrella Media is one of the most prolific developers and producers of Spanish-language radio talent and programming. The company's Don Cheto Radio Network features one of the nation's most popular radio talents. Estrella Media’s highly-rated television and radio programming is distributed through its owned and operated television and radio stations, affiliated stations, and related digital media properties. To learn more about Estrella Media and see company updates, please visit www.estrellamedia.com.

About fuboTV

fuboTV (OTCQB: FUBO) is the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as leading news and entertainment content. fuboTV’s base package, fubo Standard, features a broad mix of 100+ channels, including 43 of the top 50 Nielsen-ranked networks across sports, news and entertainment (Primetime A18-49).

Continually innovating to give subscribers a premium viewing experience they can’t find with cable TV, fuboTV is regularly first-to-market with new product features and was the first virtual MVPD to stream in 4K.

fuboTV merged with FaceBank Group in April 2020 to create a leading digital entertainment company, combining fuboTV’s direct-to-consumer live TV streaming platform for cord-cutters with FaceBank’s technology-driven IP in sports, movies and live performances.

