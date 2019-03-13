EstrellaTV Continues Its Stronghold As #3 Hispanic Broadcast Network in Prime* For Six Consecutive Months

EstrellaTV, the fastest growing Spanish-language broadcasting network in
the U.S., announced that it continues to be the #3 ranked
Spanish-language broadcasting network in the U.S. for six consecutive
months and the only Spanish-language network with audience growth season
to date.
According to recent Nielsen data, EstrellaTV continued its dominance in
two key demos, Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54 during Prime ranking MF
8-11P1, outpacing Unimas for six months running, including
February Sweeps as compared to same period last year.
While all of its competitors continued on a downward streak, EstrellaTV
experienced 9% growth in Adults 18-49 M-Su 7-11P Prime Time*. EstrellaTV
also grew 6% in the Adults 25-54 demo from 7P-11P. This compares to the
ongoing and significant declines by its competitors. In the same period,
Univision is down (-13%) in A18-49 and (-12%) in A25-54. Telemundo is
also down in Adults 19-49 (-13%), Adults 25-54 (-11%) and Unimas
declined in Adults 18-49 (-49%), Adults 25-54 (-50%) as compared to same
period last year.
EstrellaTV’s share of impressions is 9.1% in A18-49 demo (MF 8-11P) up
from 6.6% a year ago. In the A25-54 demo the network’s share of viewing
is also 9.1% and up from 7.2% in 2017-18. In A18-34, EstrellaTV’s share
of impressions is 9.4% vs. 5.7% a year ago, a clear indicator of
EstrellaTV’s growing influence among younger demographics.2
“We are convinced that Hispanic audiences in the U.S. are tired of the
obsolete telenovela format and programming that is produced in Latin
America, and is repurposed in the U.S. At EstrellaTV, we strive for and
are committed to excellence in programming that resonates with Latinos
living in the United States,” stated Lenard Liberman, CEO, LBI Media,
Inc., parent company to the EstrellaTV Network.
As EstrellaTV approaches its 10-year anniversary this fall, the network
continues its strong momentum in audience growth and market share as
evidenced by Nielsen data and its continued expansion and presence in
over 200 key markets across the United States.
About LBI Media, Inc.
LBI Media is the largest privately held, minority-owned Spanish-language
broadcaster in the United States, with ten television stations and
seventeen radio stations operating in top U.S. Hispanic markets. LBI
Media operates the EstrellaTV Network, Don Cheto Radio Network, Fenomeno
Studios MCN, Que Buena Radio and La Raza Radio. The Company produces
over 50 hours of original television programming at its Burbank
Television Studios each week. The EstrellaTV® programming catalog
consists of over 7,500 hours of original, Spanish-language television
programming in genres including talk, drama, comedy, variety, reality,
music and more. To learn more about LBI Media and see company updates,
please visit www.lbimedia.com.
1Source: Nielsen (MediaView), 08/27/18-02/27/18 (based on
Broadcast Months) & Feb 19 Sweep, 01/31/19-02/27/19 *Prime
based on MF 8P-11p Rankings on Live+SD(000)Growth/Declines based on MSU
7P-11P Live SD (000), 09/17/18-03/03/19 vs. 09/18/17-03/04/18
2Source: Nielsen, Share of Viewing based on MF
8P-11P Share of Gross (000)s, 09/17/18-03/03/19
