EstrellaTV Continues Its Stronghold As #3 Hispanic Broadcast Network in Prime* For Six Consecutive Months

Leading Spanish-language broadcaster remains as the only Hispanic network experiencing audience growth season to date in prime* ranking

EstrellaTV, the fastest growing Spanish-language broadcasting network in the U.S., announced that it continues to be the #3 ranked Spanish-language broadcasting network in the U.S. for six consecutive months and the only Spanish-language network with audience growth season to date.

According to recent Nielsen data, EstrellaTV continued its dominance in two key demos, Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54 during Prime ranking MF 8-11P1, outpacing Unimas for six months running, including February Sweeps as compared to same period last year.

While all of its competitors continued on a downward streak, EstrellaTV experienced 9% growth in Adults 18-49 M-Su 7-11P Prime Time*. EstrellaTV also grew 6% in the Adults 25-54 demo from 7P-11P. This compares to the ongoing and significant declines by its competitors. In the same period, Univision is down (-13%) in A18-49 and (-12%) in A25-54. Telemundo is also down in Adults 19-49 (-13%), Adults 25-54 (-11%) and Unimas declined in Adults 18-49 (-49%), Adults 25-54 (-50%) as compared to same period last year.

EstrellaTV’s share of impressions is 9.1% in A18-49 demo (MF 8-11P) up from 6.6% a year ago. In the A25-54 demo the network’s share of viewing is also 9.1% and up from 7.2% in 2017-18. In A18-34, EstrellaTV’s share of impressions is 9.4% vs. 5.7% a year ago, a clear indicator of EstrellaTV’s growing influence among younger demographics.2

“We are convinced that Hispanic audiences in the U.S. are tired of the obsolete telenovela format and programming that is produced in Latin America, and is repurposed in the U.S. At EstrellaTV, we strive for and are committed to excellence in programming that resonates with Latinos living in the United States,” stated Lenard Liberman, CEO, LBI Media, Inc., parent company to the EstrellaTV Network.

As EstrellaTV approaches its 10-year anniversary this fall, the network continues its strong momentum in audience growth and market share as evidenced by Nielsen data and its continued expansion and presence in over 200 key markets across the United States.

About LBI Media, Inc.

LBI Media is the largest privately held, minority-owned Spanish-language broadcaster in the United States, with ten television stations and seventeen radio stations operating in top U.S. Hispanic markets. LBI Media operates the EstrellaTV Network, Don Cheto Radio Network, Fenomeno Studios MCN, Que Buena Radio and La Raza Radio. The Company produces over 50 hours of original television programming at its Burbank Television Studios each week. The EstrellaTV® programming catalog consists of over 7,500 hours of original, Spanish-language television programming in genres including talk, drama, comedy, variety, reality, music and more. To learn more about LBI Media and see company updates, please visit www.lbimedia.com.

1Source: Nielsen (MediaView), 08/27/18-02/27/18 (based on Broadcast Months) & Feb 19 Sweep, 01/31/19-02/27/19 *Prime based on MF 8P-11p Rankings on Live+SD(000)Growth/Declines based on MSU 7P-11P Live SD (000), 09/17/18-03/03/19 vs. 09/18/17-03/04/18

2Source: Nielsen, Share of Viewing based on MF 8P-11P Share of Gross (000)s, 09/17/18-03/03/19

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190313005304/en/