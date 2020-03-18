Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EstrellaTV Expands News Coverage with “Noticiero EstrellaTV: Reportaje Especial, Coronavirus la Pandemia con Mirthala Salinas”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 06:14pm EDT

Hispanic network expands its news content on all local and national newscasts and adds additional special pandemic coverage

EstrellaTV, a leading Spanish-language broadcasting network in the U.S., announced today that it has launched expanded news coverage of the Coronavirus pandemic, including a one-hour newscast “Noticiero EstrellaTV: Reportaje Especial, Coronavirus la Pandemia con Mirthala Salinas,” (Noticiero EstrellaTV: Special Report, The Coronavirus Pandemic with Mirthala Salinas) effective Monday, March 16, 2020.

This new national newscast, hosted by lead network anchor Mirthala Salinas, is dedicated to coverage of the pandemic as part of EstrellaTV’s efforts to provide the most up-to-date news content for the Hispanic community in the U.S. The one-hour show, which airs M-F at 4P/3P CT, offers minute-by-minute information as it relates to the national health crisis and its impact on the Hispanic community.

EstrellaTV’s expanded news coverage also includes three new national news shows M-F at 12P/11A CT, 4P/3P CT and 9P/8P CT, which will be in addition to the network’s regularly scheduled Noticiero EstrellaTV at 5:30P/4:30P CT and Cierre de Edición at 10:30P/9:30P CT, as well as local newscasts in Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, and Miami. The network is also making its news content available on its social and digital media platforms.

According to Salinas, who also serves as EstrellaTV’s VP of News, “Our extended coverage will feature experts from the medical, financial and government sectors from across the country and will provide our viewers the most up to date information regarding preventing the spread of the virus, keeping their families safe and healthy, coping with the changes in their day-to-day lives, and highlighting stories that are relevant to our community.” EstrellaTV is committed to continuing to serve the Hispanic community in this time of uncertainty and keeping the community updated with the latest facts and instructions issued by the CDC and Federal, state, and local officials.

About Estrella Media, Inc.

Estrella Media, Inc. is a leading vertically integrated, multi-platform, Spanish-language media company operating across top U.S. Hispanic markets. Estrella Media is one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language television content, producing over 2,500 hours annually of original news and entertainment programming at the Estrella Studios in Burbank, CA, which is broadcast nationally on the company's EstrellaTV Network. Its programming catalog, consisting of over 7,500 hours of original Spanish-language entertainment programming, is one of the largest libraries of content produced for the U.S. Hispanic marketplace. Additionally, Estrella Media is one of the most prolific developers and producers of Spanish-language radio talent and programming. The company's Don Cheto Radio Network features one of the nation's most popular radio talents. Estrella Media’s highly-rated television and radio programming is distributed through its owned and operated television and radio stations, affiliated stations, and related digital media properties. To learn more about Estrella Media and see company updates, please visit www.estrellamedia.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:40pCAP Statement on the Introduction of the Verified Innovative Testing in American Laboratories Act of 2020
BU
06:38pMINERAL RESOURCES : 19/03/2020 Restructure of Non-core Manganese Assets
PU
06:38pSOUTHWEST GAS : Media Statement From Southwest Gas
PU
06:38pMember of the Navajo Nation Tests Positive for Coronavirus
PU
06:38p19/03/2020 RDG : RDG To Acquire 100% Interest in Manganese Tenements
PU
06:38pUSA TECHNOLOGIES : The Key to Employee Retention in an Unattended Retail Operation
PU
06:38pJoint statement from the DfT and transport trade unions
PU
06:38pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership PHAM THUAN
PU
06:37pSQUARE : Gets Green Light to Open a Bank
DJ
06:37pWEBINAR : How Businesses & Communicators Are Handling The COVID-19 Crisis
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re Doesn't Expect Significant Impact F..
2Oil plunge sets off search for storage tanks on land and sea
3As China's coronavirus outbreak eases, a wary return to shops for consumers
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Asks for $60 Billion in Aid for U.S. Aerospace Industry
5PEUGEOT : France vows to support PSA, Renault in coronavirus crisis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group