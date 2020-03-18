EstrellaTV Expands News Coverage with “Noticiero EstrellaTV: Reportaje Especial, Coronavirus la Pandemia con Mirthala Salinas”

Hispanic network expands its news content on all local and national newscasts and adds additional special pandemic coverage

EstrellaTV, a leading Spanish-language broadcasting network in the U.S., announced today that it has launched expanded news coverage of the Coronavirus pandemic, including a one-hour newscast “Noticiero EstrellaTV: Reportaje Especial, Coronavirus la Pandemia con Mirthala Salinas,” (Noticiero EstrellaTV: Special Report, The Coronavirus Pandemic with Mirthala Salinas) effective Monday, March 16, 2020.

This new national newscast, hosted by lead network anchor Mirthala Salinas, is dedicated to coverage of the pandemic as part of EstrellaTV’s efforts to provide the most up-to-date news content for the Hispanic community in the U.S. The one-hour show, which airs M-F at 4P/3P CT, offers minute-by-minute information as it relates to the national health crisis and its impact on the Hispanic community.

EstrellaTV’s expanded news coverage also includes three new national news shows M-F at 12P/11A CT, 4P/3P CT and 9P/8P CT, which will be in addition to the network’s regularly scheduled Noticiero EstrellaTV at 5:30P/4:30P CT and Cierre de Edición at 10:30P/9:30P CT, as well as local newscasts in Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, and Miami. The network is also making its news content available on its social and digital media platforms.

According to Salinas, who also serves as EstrellaTV’s VP of News, “Our extended coverage will feature experts from the medical, financial and government sectors from across the country and will provide our viewers the most up to date information regarding preventing the spread of the virus, keeping their families safe and healthy, coping with the changes in their day-to-day lives, and highlighting stories that are relevant to our community.” EstrellaTV is committed to continuing to serve the Hispanic community in this time of uncertainty and keeping the community updated with the latest facts and instructions issued by the CDC and Federal, state, and local officials.

