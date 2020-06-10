Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EstrellaTV Launches Station Affiliate in Corpus Christi, Texas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 03:15pm EDT

Corpus Christi residents have new Spanish-language entertainment option as leading Hispanic television network becomes available in Texas market

Estrella Media, Inc., a leading vertically integrated, multi-platform, Spanish-language media company in the U.S., announced today that its EstrellaTV network is now available over the air in the Corpus Christi market. Effective Monday, June 8, EstrellaTV started broadcasting on Station K21OC on channel 54.2 in Corpus Christi.

EstrellaTV is one of America’s premier Hispanic television networks. Launched in 2009, EstrellaTV has grown to 11 owned and operated stations and 35 broadcast affiliates with a catalog of more than 7,500 hours of programming that is distributed by the company worldwide. The network also has national carriage agreements with major cable and satellite operators. The network offers a unique blend of Spanish-language programming, including national and local news, sports, entertainment, talk, reality, drama, and comedy, primarily produced in its Estrella Studios in Burbank, California.

Some of EstrellaTV’s hit shows include Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento, the country’s longest-running Spanish-language talent search competition, iTestigo, a news-based program featuring user-generated content that empowers viewers to become “citizen reporters,” 100 Latinos Dijeron, the network’s Spanish-language version of the classic game show Family Feud, Nos Cayó La Noche, the only Spanish-language primetime talk show in the U.S., and various national newscasts throughout the day.

“We are delighted to continue expanding our affiliate relationships across the U.S., but are particularly excited about having a presence in Corpus Christi and offering the Hispanic community in this market another option when it comes to quality Spanish-language news programming and entertainment content,” stated Peter Markham, CEO of Estrella Media.

About Estrella Media, Inc.

Estrella Media, Inc. is a leading vertically integrated, multi-platform, Spanish-language media company operating across top U.S. Hispanic markets. Estrella Media is one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language television content, producing over 2,500 hours annually of original news and entertainment programming at the Estrella Studios in Burbank, CA, which is broadcast nationally on the company's EstrellaTV Network. Its programming catalog, consisting of over 7,500 hours of original Spanish-language entertainment programming, is one of the largest libraries of content produced for the U.S. Hispanic marketplace. Additionally, Estrella Media is one of the most prolific developers and producers of Spanish-language radio talent and programming. The company's Don Cheto Radio Network features one of the nation's most popular radio talents. Estrella Media’s highly-rated television and radio programming is distributed through its owned and operated television and radio stations, affiliated stations, and related digital media properties. To learn more about Estrella Media and see company updates, please visit www.estrellamedia.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:42pBANK FIRST CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:42pFORESIGHT RESEARCH :  Attracting Gen Z and Millennials to your bank or credit union
GL
03:41pBOATIM INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03:41pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Cardamom Market 2020-2024 | Growing Awareness about Health Benefits of Cardamom to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:41pACADIA HEALTHCARE : Announces Pricing of $450 Million Senior Notes Due 2028 and Intention to Redeem Its 2021 Notes and 2022 Notes
BU
03:39pNUDGESTOCK 2020 : Ogilvy's Festival of Creativity and Behavioral Science Goes Global
PR
03:35pTOTALBANKEN A/S : Referat af ordinær generalforsamling i Totalbanken A/S
AQ
03:33pGENETHERA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:31pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market 2020-2024 | Growing Road Freight Logistics Market to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:30pTRICCAR Releases Results Of Study Of AVL™ Anti-Viral Supplement
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2SCATEC SOLAR ASA : SCATEC SOLAR : Ukraine's green energy disaster is sliding towards a power crisis
3NIKOLA : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
4TESLA, INC. : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
5BAYER AG : BAYER AG : UBS remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group