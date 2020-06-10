Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Eswatini Revenue Authority embarks on an electronic tariff project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 10:13am EDT

Electronic tariff (e-tariff) platforms are gathering momentum across the world and there is a growing recognition that these instruments offer massive benefits both for Customs and trade. E-tariff platforms are designed to integrate all relevant information on regulatory measures applied to international trade transactions in one place for online consultation by all interested parties.

Realizing the benefits that such electronic tools can offer and in line with its modernization strategy, the Eswatini Revenue Authority (SRA) has moved to establish a comprehensive e-tariff platform, with the support of the WCO under the framework of the EU-WCO Programme for HS in Africa, funded by the European Union. The official start of the project was announced at the kick-off meeting, held on 3 June 2020 in an online format, with the participation of representatives of the SRA, the WCO and the Global Trade Solutions (GTS) - a South African company specializing in electronic tools for Customs and Member of the WCO Private Sector Consultative Group.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Dumisani Masilela, Commissioner General of the SRA welcomed the support from the WCO and expressed the commitment of his administration to set up a modern platform through which stakeholders could be informed and kept up to date on the policies and practices in place. He expressed confidence that the project will contribute to the timely and efficient implementation of the HS, avoid revenue loss, and support the ongoing efforts of Eswatini to meet the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement commitments.

In her congratulatory remarks, the Deputy Director for Capacity Building, Mrs. Brendah Mundia conveyed the WCO's appreciation for SRA's keen interest to implement this important project. She reaffirmed the WCOs commitment to provide technical support and to assure the successful implementation of this important project

In order to give a comprehensive and efficient user experience to trade operators in Eswatini, the e-tariff platform will seek to include an interactive section on advance rulings to allow the submission of paperless online applications for rulings. A multidisciplinary team at the SRA has been assigned to coordinate this project and will ensure close collaboration with the Eswatini National Trade Facilitation Committee.

For more details, please contact capacity.building@wcoomd.org.

Disclaimer

WCO - World Customs Organization published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 14:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:36aEmerald Bioscience Announces Presentation of Cannabidiol-Valine-Hemisuccinate Ocular Data at Virtual ARVO Meeting
AQ
10:36aAbbVie Up Nearly 2%, on Pace for Highest Close Since July 2018 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:35aNEXWAY : announces reversal of Convertible Loan Agreement
EQ
10:35aCONSUS REAL ESTATE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:35aM1 KLINIKEN AG : M1 Kliniken AG acquires 48 % of HAEMATO AG - concentration of both companies on their respective core competencies
EQ
10:32aHEALTH CATALYST : Launches Application to Overcome Performance Data Fragmentation
PR
10:31aTHE CONFERENCE BOARD : Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for Japan Declined
PR
10:31aGRSO Unveils Plans for its Smart Farm Network
PR
10:31aRoper Technologies Announces Dividend
GL
10:31aTotal Economic Impact™ Study Reveals 498% Three-Year ROI for Organizations Using the SnapLogic Intelligent Integration Platform
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2SCATEC SOLAR ASA : SCATEC SOLAR : Ukraine's green energy disaster is sliding towards a power crisis
3SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC : Landlords Sue Stores for Unpaid Rent -- WSJ
4NIKOLA : NIKOLA : Correction to the Nikola Article
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BAT : Buy rating from UBS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group