Eta Compute Opens Austin Office; Adds VP of Human Resources

02/05/2019 | 09:01am EST

Leon Bezdikian joins Eta Compute as Vice President of Human Resources.

Eta Compute’s new Austin Technology Center focuses on hardware design.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eta Compute Inc., a company dedicated to delivering machine learning to mobile and edge devices using its revolutionary new platform, announced the opening of a new Tech Center in Austin, Texas. In addition, the company announced that Leon Bezdikian joined the company as vice president of human resources.

“Our new tech center in Austin places Eta Compute at the center of some of the world’s most talented engineers and accomplished tech companies,” said Dr. Gopal Raghavan, CEO and Co-founder of Eta Compute. “Adding this tech center is an important part of our growth strategy as a company and technology leader.”

The tech center will focus on hardware development for the company’s ground-breaking Intelligent Edge Platform. Eta Compute plans to expand the engineering team in Austin and is actively recruiting as part of the company’s expansion strategy in both Texas and in California.

Mr. Bezdikian brings decades of human resources experience to Eta Compute. He served as an Adjunct Professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz for more than 17 years. During his career he held vice president, human resources positions with InvenSense, Inc., Inphi Corporation, SiBEAM, and other fast-growing technology companies. Mr. Bezdikian earned his bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of California, Davis.

“We are delighted to welcome Leon to the Eta Compute management team,” said Raghavan. “He is an experienced leader with a strong track record of delivering strategic, tactical and operational human resources solutions that support growth objectives in technology companies. He will be an important asset as we continue to grow.”

For more information visit EtaCompute.com or contact the company via email at info@etacompute.com.

About Eta Compute
Eta Compute was founded in 2015 with the vision that the proliferation of intelligent devices at the network edge will make daily life safer, healthier, comfortable and more convenient without sacrificing privacy and security. The company’s DIAL™ technology is the world’s lowest power embedded computing platform and is a natural architecture to support event driven neuromorphic learning and machine intelligence for portable devices. In 2018, the company received the Design Innovation Of The Year and Best Use Of Advanced Technologies awards at ARM TechCon.

Contacts:

Corridor Communications, Inc.

Phyllis Grabot, 805.341.7269 / phyllis@corridorcomms.com

Bonnie Quintanilla, 818.681.5777 / bonnie@corridorcomms.com

logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
