Eternal Materials : Corporation at 2019 CPCA SHOW-International Electronics Circuit Exhibition (Shanghai)

Eternal Corporation at 2019 CPCA SHOW-International Electronics Circuit Exhibition (Shanghai)
Exhibition Title: 2019 CPCA SHOW-International Electronics Circuit Exhibition (Shanghai)
Dates: March 19- 21, 2019
Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)
Booth NO.: 7T26
Contents:
Eternal Corporation will be exhibiting at Shanghai to show up products for dry film photoresist materials and Vacuum Laminator machine.
Contact: Mr. Lihan Yang
E-mail: lihan_yang@eternal-group.com
相關連結：http://www.cpcashow.com
