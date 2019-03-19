Log in
Eternal Materials : Corporation at 2019 CPCA SHOW-International Electronics Circuit Exhibition (Shanghai)

03/19/2019 | 05:00am EDT

Eternal Corporation at 2019 CPCA SHOW-International Electronics Circuit Exhibition (Shanghai)

Exhibition Title: 2019 CPCA SHOW-International Electronics Circuit Exhibition (Shanghai)

Dates: March 19- 21, 2019

Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

Booth NO.: 7T26

Contents:

Eternal Corporation will be exhibiting at Shanghai to show up products for dry film photoresist materials and Vacuum Laminator machine.

Contact: Mr. Lihan Yang

E-mail: lihan_yang@eternal-group.com

相關連結：http://www.cpcashow.com

Disclaimer

Eternal Materials Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 08:59:01 UTC
