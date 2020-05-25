Log in
Eternit : Contingency Plan – COVID-19 Pandemic

05/25/2020 | 04:23pm EDT

ETERNIT S.A. - UNDER COURT-SUPERVISEDREORGANIZATION

Corporate Taxpayer ID (C.N.P.J.) 61.092.037/0001-81

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Contingency Plan - COVID-19 Pandemic

Eternit S.A. - Under Court-Supervised Reorganization (B3: ETER3, "Company") informs its shareholders and the market that in light of the COVID-19 pandemic it structured an emergency plan for its operations by applying Provisional Presidential Decrees MP 936/2020 and MP 927/2020, issued by the Brazilian government to overcome this global crisis, with the focus on business sustainability and job protection.

In this regard, for employees directly linked to production, after adjusting the production level to the new demand scenario, the Company granted early vacation in March and, after the publication of MP 936, suspended the employment contracts for a part of its staff in April.

In May, wages and working hours were reduced by 25% for all employees not involved directly in the industrial operation, including members of Management.

Eternit reaffirms that its priority is the health, safety and wellbeing of its employees and the community and, hence, has taken all the measures within its reach to ensure that the impacts of the pandemic are kept to the minimum.

São Paulo, May 25, 2020.

Vítor Mallmann

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Eternit SA published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 20:22:09 UTC
