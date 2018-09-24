Ethan Zweig Joins Qatalyst Group as Partner

Qatalyst Group, the technology-focused independent investment bank, announced today that Ethan Zweig has joined the Firm as a Partner, based in its San Francisco headquarters. Mr. Zweig, who was most recently a Managing Director and Co-Head of Technology Mergers & Acquisitions at J.P. Morgan, will serve as a senior advisor to Qatalyst clients across all sectors of technology on M&A and other corporate matters.

George Boutros, Chief Executive Officer of Qatalyst Group, said: “Ethan is one of the most seasoned, respected and accomplished M&A advisors to the global technology industry. His broad network of relationships and extensive transaction experience, particularly in the consumer technology and software sectors, will add significant value to our clients’ senior management teams and boards. Ethan has advised on many of the technology industry’s most notable M&A transactions, and we are delighted to welcome him to Qatalyst.”

Mr. Zweig, 42, has over 20 years of investment banking experience. He began his career in 1998 as a member of Credit Suisse’s Technology Mergers & Acquisitions group where he later became a Managing Director. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan, he served as a Managing Director and Head of Technology M&A at Citigroup. Mr. Zweig has advised on nearly $100 billion of completed transactions, including mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, hostile acquisitions and takeover and shareholder activism defense, leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations, spin-offs, major share repurchases and financings for clients, including Alibaba, Bankrate, Dollar Shave Club, Google, IAC, Ring, Telogis, WebMD, and Yandex.

Since its founding in March 2008, Qatalyst has advised on over 130 completed M&A assignments, with total transaction volume in excess of $340 billion. The firm has advised on the largest sales in history for companies in the consumer technology (LinkedIn/Microsoft for $28.1 billion), enterprise software (CA Technologies/Broadcom for $18.9 billion, pending), cloud software (Netsuite/Oracle for $9.4 billion and Concur/SAP for $8.3 billion), mobility (Motorola Mobility/Google for $12.5 billion) and semiconductor (NXP/Qualcomm for $48.4 billion, later terminated) sectors.

Qatalyst Group is a global technology-focused independent investment bank headquartered in San Francisco, California. Qatalyst Partners, its advisory business, provides high impact strategic and financial advice to senior management and boards of established and emerging technology leaders on matters crucial to their growth and success. Qatalyst's advisors combine an extensive network of relationships with deep industry knowledge and seasoned transaction expertise to deliver a superior, senior level of service for clients who value experience, judgment, candor and insight.

