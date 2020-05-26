Log in
Ethernet Alliance : Elects and Installs 2020 Officers and Board of Directors

05/26/2020 | 10:04am EDT

Global industry consortium of member companies from across the technology’s ecosystem serves as ‘the voice of Ethernet’

The Ethernet Alliance, a global consortium dedicated to the continued success and advancement of Ethernet technologies, today announced its officers and Board of Directors for 2020. The Ethernet Alliance held its annual members meeting May 19, during which the following were elected and installed:

  • Peter Jones, Cisco Systems, Inc., Chairman and Board of Directors
  • Greg McSorley, Amphenol Corporation, President and Board of Directors
  • Jeffery Maki, Juniper Networks, Inc., Treasurer and Board of Directors
  • Nathan Tracy, TE Connectivity, Secretary and Board of Directors
  • Craig Carlson, Marvell, Board of Directors
  • David Chalupsky, Intel Corporation, Board of Directors
  • Pete Del Vecchio, Broadcom Corporation, Board of Directors
  • Dave Estes, Spirent, Board of Directors

Ethernet Alliance members also confirmed Mark Nowell, Cisco Systems, as Board Advisory Chair; David J. Rodgers, Teledyne LeCroy, as Events & Conference Chair; David Tremblay, Aruba by Hewlett Packard Enterprise, as Power over Ethernet (PoE) Certification Chair, and George Zimmerman, CME Consulting, as Technical Chair.

The Ethernet Alliance works to illuminate and promote the unparalleled value of Ethernet, while constantly reinforcing the technology’s core value of multivendor interoperability. The premier independent organization marketing the benefits of IEEE 802® Ethernet standards, the Ethernet Alliance not only articulates IEEE 802 standards to the markets consuming these technologies but also provides a voice for those markets to advance their solutions. In addition, the Ethernet Alliance strengthens Ethernet’s adoption and usefulness through market awareness and education, as well as interoperability demonstrations, technical-feasibility events and plugfests.

“Our 2020 leadership reflects the breadth of the Ethernet ecosystem, and that is crucial because, as the foundation of network communications, Ethernet offers a broad range of choices and options in order to serve a wide variety of users. Furthermore, application innovation continues to drive an ever-growing portfolio. It has been that way throughout Ethernet’s 45-year history, in fact—the journey never ends,” said Mr. Jones, Chairman, Ethernet Alliance. “The Ethernet Alliance is proud to continue serving as the voice of Ethernet, providing unbiased, credible and clear information throughout the technology’s evolution.”

For more information about the Ethernet Alliance, please visit http://www.ethernetalliance.org, follow @EthernetAllianc on Twitter, visit its Facebook page, or follow its LinkedIn company page.

About the Ethernet Alliance

The Ethernet Alliance is a global consortium that includes system and component vendors, industry experts, and university and government professionals who are committed to the continued success and expansion of Ethernet technology. The Ethernet Alliance takes Ethernet standards to market by supporting activities that span from incubation of new Ethernet technologies to interoperability demonstrations and education. The organization’s plans for 2020 may be found on the Events page of its website.


© Business Wire 2020
