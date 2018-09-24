Ethernet Forges Ahead with Successful Ethernet Alliance Plugfest

Latest testing and debug event delivers competitive advantage for members while demonstrating the industry is actively embracing the next Ethernet era

The Ethernet Alliance, a global consortium dedicated to the continued success and advancement of Ethernet technologies, today released results from its successful multivendor Higher Speed Networking Plugfest, held August 13 – 17, 2018 at the University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL) in Durham, N.H. The latest in the group’s series of interoperability testing events shows the industry is actively embracing high-speed Ethernet technologies such as 400 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE), PAM4-based electrical and optical signaling, and creating advanced solutions using mature NRZ-based signaling as the next era of Ethernet advances.

“With the sheer diversity in the flavors and types of Ethernet equipment tested, including 400 GbE, 100 GbE, 50 GbE, 25 GbE, and NRZ and PAM4-based interfaces and signaling, the Higher Speed Networking Plugfest was one of the most ambitious testing and debug events we’ve undertaken yet,” said Dave Chalupsky, plugfest chair and Board of Directors member, Ethernet Alliance; and network product architect, Intel Corporation. “The exceptional initial success rate clearly illustrates that the ecosystem is quickly building upon the solid foundation provided by current Ethernet standards. The Ethernet Alliance is pleased by the positive outcomes generated during this plugfest, and we’re already looking forward to the next one in the series.”

Offering a confidential, non-competitive environment, the weeklong Higher Speed Networking Plugfest drew participation from multiple Ethernet Alliance members from across the whole of the Ethernet ecosystem. Encompassing both electrical and optical signalling, passive and active copper cabling, AUIs, as well as an array of other equipment and solutions, interoperability tests were performed using 10 different Ethernet variations at speeds of 25 GbE to 400 GbE. The event produced a high rate of positive results, with 98 percent of link configuration tests and 93 percent of Frame Error Rate (FER) tests passing. The plugfest also highlighted the industry’s ongoing transformational switch from NRZ to more efficient, higher data throughput PAM4 signalling.

The Higher Speed Networking Plugfest also afforded participating Ethernet Alliance members a distinct competitive advantage by providing a secure setting for debugging of products still under development. With the strict confidentiality of the testing environment assured, members gained a valuable chance for debugging and fine-tuning of pre-production equipment and devices. Among participating Ethernet Alliance member companies participating with advanced 25 Gb/s NRZ-based 100 GbE and 25 GbE solutions were Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET); Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC); Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR); Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ: MRVL); Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (TSX: SEV); Spirent Communications (LSE: SPT.L); and Teledyne LeCroy, Inc. Those participating with 50 Gb/s PAM4-based 400 GbE and 50 GbE solutions were Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO); Intel Corporation; Marvell Technology Group Ltd; Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.; and Spirent Communications.

“With recent standards development in speeds of 50 GbE to 400 GbE propelling innovation across the Ethernet ecosystem, we’re seeing a multitude of new technologies being readied for market. Interoperability remains vital to Ethernet’s success and longevity, so it’s incumbent upon the industry to take advantage of the chance to test their solutions prior to launch,” said John D’Ambrosia, chairman, Ethernet Alliance. “Ethernet Alliance plugfests give members the means for performing both interoperability testing and debugging in a safe, controlled multivendor environment – something that has never been more important as the next Ethernet era forges ahead. Congratulations to all of our members on a very successful event.”

With plans for additional plugfests already underway, many of the technologies tested during the Higher Speed Networking Plugfest can be seen in the Ethernet Alliance’s multivendor interoperability demo in booth number 618 on the ECOC 2018 expo floor. For more information and Twitter updates, please follow the #ECOC18 hashtag.

For more information about the Ethernet Alliance, please visit http://www.ethernetalliance.org, follow @EthernetAllianc on Twitter, visit its Facebook page, or join its LinkedIn group.

About the Ethernet Alliance

The Ethernet Alliance is a global consortium that includes system and component vendors, industry experts, and university and government professionals who are committed to the continued success and expansion of Ethernet technology. The Ethernet Alliance takes Ethernet standards to market by supporting activities that span from incubation of new Ethernet technologies to interoperability demonstrations and education.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180923005025/en/