Ethernet Forges Ahead with Successful Ethernet Alliance Plugfest

The Ethernet
Alliance, a global consortium dedicated to the continued success and
advancement of Ethernet technologies, today released results from its
successful multivendor Higher Speed Networking Plugfest, held
August 13 – 17, 2018 at the University
of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL) in Durham,
N.H. The latest in the group’s series of interoperability testing events
shows the industry is actively embracing high-speed Ethernet
technologies such as 400 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE), PAM4-based electrical
and optical signaling, and creating advanced solutions using mature
NRZ-based signaling as the next era of Ethernet advances.
“With the sheer diversity in the flavors and types of Ethernet equipment
tested, including 400 GbE, 100 GbE, 50 GbE, 25 GbE, and NRZ and
PAM4-based interfaces and signaling, the Higher Speed Networking
Plugfest was one of the most ambitious testing and debug events
we’ve undertaken yet,” said Dave Chalupsky, plugfest chair and Board of
Directors member, Ethernet Alliance; and network product architect,
Intel Corporation. “The exceptional initial success rate clearly
illustrates that the ecosystem is quickly building upon the solid
foundation provided by current Ethernet standards. The Ethernet Alliance
is pleased by the positive outcomes generated during this plugfest, and
we’re already looking forward to the next one in the series.”
Offering a confidential, non-competitive environment, the weeklong Higher
Speed Networking Plugfest drew participation from multiple Ethernet
Alliance members from across the whole of the Ethernet ecosystem.
Encompassing both electrical and optical signalling, passive and active
copper cabling, AUIs, as well as an array of other equipment and
solutions, interoperability tests were performed using 10 different
Ethernet variations at speeds of 25 GbE to 400 GbE. The event produced a
high rate of positive results, with 98 percent of link configuration
tests and 93 percent of Frame Error Rate (FER) tests passing. The
plugfest also highlighted the industry’s ongoing transformational switch
from NRZ to more efficient, higher data throughput PAM4 signalling.
The Higher Speed Networking Plugfest also afforded participating
Ethernet Alliance members a distinct competitive advantage by providing
a secure setting for debugging of products still under development. With
the strict confidentiality of the testing environment assured, members
gained a valuable chance for debugging and fine-tuning of pre-production
equipment and devices. Among participating Ethernet Alliance member
companies participating with advanced 25 Gb/s NRZ-based 100 GbE and 25
GbE solutions were Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET);
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC);
Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR);
Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ: MRVL);
Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (TSX: SEV);
Spirent Communications (LSE: SPT.L);
and Teledyne LeCroy, Inc. Those participating with 50 Gb/s PAM4-based
400 GbE and 50 GbE solutions were Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO);
Intel Corporation; Marvell Technology Group Ltd; Spectra7 Microsystems
Inc.; and Spirent Communications.
“With recent standards development in speeds of 50 GbE to 400 GbE
propelling innovation across the Ethernet ecosystem, we’re seeing a
multitude of new technologies being readied for market. Interoperability
remains vital to Ethernet’s success and longevity, so it’s incumbent
upon the industry to take advantage of the chance to test their
solutions prior to launch,” said John D’Ambrosia, chairman, Ethernet
Alliance. “Ethernet Alliance plugfests give members the means for
performing both interoperability testing and debugging in a safe,
controlled multivendor environment – something that has never been more
important as the next Ethernet era forges ahead. Congratulations to all
of our members on a very successful event.”
With plans for additional plugfests already underway, many of the
technologies tested during the Higher Speed Networking Plugfest
can be seen in the Ethernet Alliance’s multivendor interoperability demo
in booth number 618 on the ECOC 2018 expo floor. For more information
and Twitter updates, please follow the #ECOC18
hashtag.
