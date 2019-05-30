Ethernet Switch Market Hits $7.5B in 1Q‘19, According to 650 Group; Campus Switching, North America, and China Drive Robust Y/Y Growth

PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newly released report by 650 Group, a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center and cloud markets, indicates that the Ethernet Switch Market grew nearly 10% Y/Y on strong campus and data center growth in 1Q19 to approximately $7.5 Billion. The report also indicated significant regional differences amongst vendors as well as aggressive ASP fluctuations in the market.

“Despite an ongoing trade war, tariffs, and a slowdown in Cloud CAPEX, 1Q19 was a robust and record setting quarter for the Ethernet Switch market,” said Alan Weckel, Founder and Technology Analyst at 650 Group. “The campus upgrade cycle remained robust with Cisco’s Catalyst 9K portfolio ramping and merger activity like Juniper acquiring Mist. Significant regional and vertical mix shifts are expected throughout 2019 which will cause the market to move out of equilibrium compared to historical patterns and trends having an adverse effect on market share for the rest of 2019.”



The Quarterly Ethernet Switch report also indicates that China was the strongest performing region with H3C surpassing Huawei in revenue during 1Q19 with western vendors losing market share. The report also indicates that campus switching outperformed data center switching for the second straight quarter with Cisco gaining share in campus switching and having its strongest market share results in North America since 2016.



About the Ethernet Switch Quarterly Report

The Ethernet Switch Quarterly Report offers a market assessment of vendor performance and market share in the Ethernet Switch market. The report covers Modular, Fixed Managed, Smart Switching, White Box, Disaggregation, and other segmentation as well as the following port speeds: 100 Mbps, 1 Gbps, 2.5 Gbps, 5.0 Gbps, 10 Gbps, 25 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 50 Gbps, 100 Gbps, 200 Gbps, and 400 Gbps. For more information about the report, contact the sales department at 650 Group at +1 650 600 7104 or val@650group.com or www.650group.com .



About 650 Group

650 Group is a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center and cloud markets. ​Our team has decades of research experience, has worked in the technology industry, and is actively involved in standards bodies.