Ethernet Switches Market Grows in Tandem with POE Lighting Technology - A Myth or a Certainty? Technavio

With the ability to carry electrical power and data through a single
cable, the Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology is rapidly emerging in
the lighting sector. Many LED lighting manufacturers are embracing PoE
technology and this trend is expected to gain traction over the years.
PoE technology provides advantages such as reduced installation cost and
time, safety, and agility.
The recently concluded 2018 BICSI Fall Conference & Exhibition,
presented a session on the theme titled, ‘PoE Lighting: Unleashing IoT
and Opportunity in the ICT Industry’. In this session, Dave Valentukonis
and Bob Allan from The Siemon Company and Harry Aller from Innovative
Lighting spoke about how through Ethernet communications and integration
with other Internet of things (IoT) applications, PoE lighting has the
potential to cut energy costs and improve safety and comfort.
Market research firm Technavio highlights that with the proliferation of
PoE lighting, the industrial
Ethernet switches market is expected to grow in tandem. The
growth momentum of the global industrial Ethernet switches market is
expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 10% through 2022. PoE switches
are categorized into two product segments: managed PoE switches and
unmanaged PoE switches. The increasing PoE speed is a key trend in the
industrial Ethernet switches market. Ethernet switches are set to
provide higher data speeds with the release of 802.3bz protocol. This
protocol allows users to jump from 1 Gbps to 10 Gbps speed, thus
removing the expensive recabling cost. Some of the benefits for the
implementation of 802.3bz protocol are as follows:
-
Higher cost savings
-
Recabling is not necessary
-
Reduced installation time
-
Support to higher data speeds
