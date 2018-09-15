Log in
Ethernet Switches Market Grows in Tandem with POE Lighting Technology - A Myth or a Certainty? Technavio

09/15/2018 | 07:22am CEST

With the ability to carry electrical power and data through a single cable, the Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology is rapidly emerging in the lighting sector. Many LED lighting manufacturers are embracing PoE technology and this trend is expected to gain traction over the years. PoE technology provides advantages such as reduced installation cost and time, safety, and agility.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005634/en/

According to Technavio report, the growth momentum of the global industrial Ethernet switches market ...

According to Technavio report, the growth momentum of the global industrial Ethernet switches market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 10% through 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The recently concluded 2018 BICSI Fall Conference & Exhibition, presented a session on the theme titled, ‘PoE Lighting: Unleashing IoT and Opportunity in the ICT Industry’. In this session, Dave Valentukonis and Bob Allan from The Siemon Company and Harry Aller from Innovative Lighting spoke about how through Ethernet communications and integration with other Internet of things (IoT) applications, PoE lighting has the potential to cut energy costs and improve safety and comfort.

Market research firm Technavio highlights that with the proliferation of PoE lighting, the industrial Ethernet switches market is expected to grow in tandem. The growth momentum of the global industrial Ethernet switches market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 10% through 2022. PoE switches are categorized into two product segments: managed PoE switches and unmanaged PoE switches. The increasing PoE speed is a key trend in the industrial Ethernet switches market. Ethernet switches are set to provide higher data speeds with the release of 802.3bz protocol. This protocol allows users to jump from 1 Gbps to 10 Gbps speed, thus removing the expensive recabling cost. Some of the benefits for the implementation of 802.3bz protocol are as follows:

  • Higher cost savings
  • Recabling is not necessary
  • Reduced installation time
  • Support to higher data speeds

Get more information on how the increasing PoE speed will impact the industrial Ethernet switches market: Request for a free sample

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
