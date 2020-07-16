Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ethiopia: Creating Opportunities for Better Livelihoods with Fisheries and Livestock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/16/2020 | 02:06am EDT

ADDIS ABABA, July 14, 2020-On a sunny afternoon, a group of young men and women are hard at work in the Dale District of the Southern Nations, Nationalities and People's Region, tending to the 300 chickens they are charged with caring for. One group is feeding them, another is cleaning up while a third is taking inventory.

'I dropped out from school due to lack of support to continue my study,' said Bizunesh Sinuna. 'I tried to get a job, but I couldn't. I joined the group and now I am participating actively on day-old chick management business. I am very happy when I look into our initial result. This encourages me to extend my effort for better success.'

Bizunesh is among the 1.2 million beneficiary members of the Livestock and Fisheries Development Project in the region, which has significant potential for poultry and sheep production. The project is targeting subsistence farm households who mainly depend on traditional fishing and livestock-keeping. The project is supporting them with the skills, tools and seed capital they need to considerably increase the volume and quality of their produce, which means that they are set to earn substantially more than they would otherwise.

Hundreds of kilometers away, a group of young men are discussing their new business. The men, who were previously unemployed, are now involved in the fishery business initiated by the project in Amarti Dam, Abaychoman District of Oromia Region. Although the practice is new to the community, it has gathered a lot of interest and is successfully implemented by the young men.

In two weeks, the group harvested around 820 kilograms of fish and earned nearly $500. In the future, they are planning to sell their fresh product in a shelter which they will construct nearby the local market.

'Although fishing practice is new to our woreda and particularly to most of us, we are very much happy with what we saw and will continue our engagement,' said Oboma Fufa, one of the men who works at the fishery. 'We are extremely happy that we earned money within this short period of time. This encourages us to do better, earn more and change our lives. We are grateful to the project for giving us this opportunity.'

While Ethiopia's livestock and fisheries sector has great potential for growth and job creation and supports poverty reduction and food security, it faces a number of key challenges such as limited adoption of improved practices and poor provision of support services, as well as scarce marketing and processing facilities. Through the project, smallholder farmers in six regions-Amhara, Benishangul-Gumuz, Gambella, Oromia, the Southern Nations, Nationalities and People's Region, and Tigray- are able to increase their productivity and improve the marketing of their products.

The project uses an inclusive production approach by targeting disadvantaged groups such as women and unemployed youth who don't own land, providing them with economic opportunities that will significantly improve their livelihoods. Additionally, it is equipping farmers engaged in the production and processing of dairy, poultry, red meat, and fish with the critical knowledge and tools needed to considerably increase the volume and quality of their produce and earn substantially more revenue.

'I am a housewife who is totally dependent on the family's small plot of land for living,' said Alemitu Ababu one of the farmers engaged in red meat production in Benishangul-Gumuz. 'Apart from routine household chores I did not have anything to engage with. I gladly joined the project because I wanted to see change in my life.'

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 06:05:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:22aSCOUT24 : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
02:21aAnglo sticks to most of its 2020 output targets but second-quarter hit by COVID19
RE
02:21aWatch out for fungal disease in legume pastures
PU
02:21aSIEMENS : and Bentley Systems build digital twin for Chandra Asri's petrochemical complex in Indonesia
PU
02:21aEQT : Assets Under Management Rose 0.4% During 2Q
DJ
02:20aAXA : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
02:20aCELLAVISION AB : Good profitability despite negative COVID-19-effect
GL
02:19aMUNICH RE : Buy rating from RBC
MD
02:18aOslo Børs has received an application for admission to trading on Merkur Market from ELOP AS
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Anglo sticks to most of its 2020 output targets but second-quarter hit by COVID19
2SCOUT24 AG : SCOUT24 : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
3Watch out for fungal disease in legume pastures
4SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : and Bentley Systems build digital twin for Chandra Asri's petrochemical complex in Indo..
5EQT AB : EQT : Assets Under Management Rose 0.4% During 2Q
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group