Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ethiopia and Djibouti sign deal to build gas pipeline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/17/2019 | 04:15am EST

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia and Djibouti have signed a deal to build a pipeline to transport Ethiopian gas to an export terminal in the Red Sea state, officials said.

Ethiopia found extensive gas deposits in its eastern Ogaden Basin in the 1970s. China's POLY-GCL Petroleum Investments has been developing the Calub and Hilala fields there since signing a production sharing deal with Ethiopia in 2013.

The agreement between Djibouti and Ethiopia comes more than a year after POLY-GCL signed a memorandum of understanding with Djibouti to invest $4 billion to build the natural gas pipeline, a liquefaction plant and an export terminal to be located in Damerjog, near the country's border with Somalia.

It was envisaged that production would start last year, but the Ethiopian government said that was now likely to happen in 2020.

Djibouti's Energy Minister Yonis Ali Guedi told Reuters late on Saturday the deal hammered out "key terms that will serve as a basis" for related concession contracts. 

"It is the most expensive project ever built in the Horn of Africa region," he said. "The two parties have reached an agreement in principle to allow them to benefit from the project in an equitable manner."

POLY-GCL is a joint venture between state-owned China POLY Group Corporation and privately owned Hong Kong-based Golden Concord Group.

Africa's eastern seaboard could soon become a major global producer of liquefied natural gas, with other planned projects based on big gas finds made in Tanzania and Mozambique.

(Reporting by Abdourahim Arteh and Aaron Maasho; Writing by Aaron Maasho and Mark Potter)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:15aEthiopia and Djibouti sign deal to build gas pipeline
RE
03:22aAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : Supporting exploration in the Great Australian Bight
PU
03:06aNOC NATIONAL OIL : calls for national unity on anniversary of February 17th revolution
PU
01:50aCHINA TO LURE FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN STATE GIANTS : regulator
RE
01:03aECB RATE MOVE HINGES ON DOWNTURN'S DURATION : Villeroy
RE
02/16Brexit 'airbags' being tested by business with 40 days to exit day - KPMG
RE
02/16U.S. President Trump receives update on China trade talks
RE
02/16Canadian National train derails in Manitoba, leaks oil
RE
02/16NOC NATIONAL OIL : completes potable water project in Bishr
PU
02/16NOC NATIONAL OIL : support health and education projects in Sabratha
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DOHA BANK : DOHA BANK : Qatar's real estate market faces reality check ahead of World Cup
2Canadian National train derails in Manitoba, leaks oil
3Ethiopia and Djibouti sign deal to build gas pipeline
4MASTERCARD : MASTERCARD : Visa and Mastercard reportedly to lift processing charges
5MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : SANCHEZ: I have to get it right soon

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.