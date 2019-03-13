Log in
Ethiopia crash black boxes still in Addis Ababa - airline

03/13/2019 | 10:57am EDT

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Two black box recorders recovered from the crash of Ethiopia Airlines flight 302 are still in the capital Addis Ababa as discussions continue about where in Europe to send them, the airline said on Wednesday.

"The black box has not left Addis Ababa. We expect the decision on where to take it in Europe later tonight," an Ethiopia Airlines spokesman told Reuters.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

