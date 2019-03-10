Ethiopian Crash Carries High Stakes for Boeing, Growing African Airline

By Alexandra Wexler and Andrew Tangel

The crash of a popular Boeing Co. airliner Sunday marks a major setback for Ethiopian Airlines and the plane maker, which has relied on the success of emerging-market carriers to fuel its growth in recent years.

The state-owned airline is among the early operators of Boeing's new 737 MAX 8 single-aisle workhorse aircraft, which has been delivered to carriers around the world since 2017. The 737 MAX represents about two-thirds of Boeing's future deliveries and an estimated 40% of its profits, according to analysts.

Having delivered 350 of the 737 MAX planes as of January, Boeing has booked orders for about 5,000 more, many to airlines in fast-growing emerging markets around the world.

"For the global economy, these aircraft are a growth engine, literally," said Michel Merluzeau, director of aerospace and defense market analysis at AIR, a research firm in Seattle.

The crash Sunday that killed all 157 people on board comes as Ethiopian has boomed over the past decade. Its passenger count has quadrupled to more than 10 million and it has grown into Africa's largest carrier as it challenges Middle Eastern and European airlines' dominance of the African skies and pushes further into markets like the U.S. and China.

Ethiopian, which joined the Star Alliance group of elite carriers in 2011, has become central to the national rebranding strategy of the strategically placed nation of 100 million ruled by a one-party government.

The airline's expansion has burnished Ethiopia's economic credentials after its own decade of blistering economic growth averaging about 10% a year.

For many Westerners, Ethiopia still conjures up haunting images from the 1980s famines. Unlike neighboring Kenya, Ethiopia doesn't boast the popular, wildlife-filled game reserves that draw tourists for once-in-a-lifetime African vacations.

Enticing Westerners to fly Ethiopian to Africa or as a connection to somewhere beyond has been one of the key focuses of the airline. Passengers of 35 nationalities were aboard Sunday's fatal flight.

Generally lauded for safe and reliable air travel on a continent infamous for shoddy planes, Ethiopian's last deadly crash was in 2010, when a flight from Beirut to Addis Ababa crashed into the Mediterranean shortly after takeoff, killing all 90 people on board. Lebanese authorities blamed pilot error, which the airline disputed. Ethiopian's worst accident before Sunday was the 1996 hijacking of Flight 961 from Addis Ababa to Nairobi, which crash landed off the island nation of Comoros, killing 125 of the 175 people on board.

Founded in 1945 as a joint venture with the now-defunct Trans World Airlines, part of Ethiopian's growth strategy is to expand its footprint across the continent, betting that hundreds of millions more Africans will take to the skies in the coming years.

Ethiopian's takeoff has been shepherded by Africa's biggest investor: China. Airport upgrades, a $150 million cargo terminal expansion and general infrastructure upgrades including Addis Ababa's light rail system and the African Union headquarters have all been financed by Beijing.

