Ethoca : Wins Three Honors at Australian Fraud Awards 2018

Ethoca,
the industry standard for collaboration-based technology solutions that
enable card issuers and online merchants to improve customer experience,
increase card acceptance and stop ecommerce fraud and disputes,
announced today that it has won ‘Most Innovative Online Solution’,
‘Vendor of the Year’ and ‘Best Collaborative Solution – Highly
Commended’ at the 2018 Australian Fraud Awards. Hosted by Retail
Risk, a global conference series attended by loss prevention
professionals, the Fraud Awards celebrate the best anti-fraud and
security technologies on the market today.
Judges highlighted the innovative nature of Ethoca’s recently released Integrated
Solution Suite. Comprised of three products working in sequence –
Ethoca Eliminator, Ethoca Alerts and Enhanced Representments – this
layered defensive system improves the customer experience while
simultaneously reducing fraud and chargebacks and boosting transaction
acceptance.
Speaking on the triple award win, Brett Small – Ethoca’s Regional
Director for Asia Pacific – commented: “We’re delighted to be recognized
not once, but three times at this year’s Australian Fraud Awards. The
card-not-present industry in APAC is faced with increasing levels of
criminal fraud and friendly fraud (also known as ‘false claims’),
leading to significant pain for merchants, issuers and cardholders
alike. In sectors like digital goods, false claims now reach upwards of
90% of all fraud volumes, which is having a significant impact on card
acceptance.
“Our new Integrated Solution Suite tackles genuine fraud, disputes and
friendly fraud at the source, reducing customer frustration and
eliminating the need for expensive and time-consuming chargeback
processes. Last year alone, merchants on our network were able to stop
more than 4,687,000 chargebacks. As more issuers and merchants
collaborate, more intelligence is shared, more fraud and chargebacks are
eliminated and, most important of all, more good transactions are
accepted.”
The first layer of defense in Ethoca’s Integrated Solution Suite is
Ethoca Eliminator. Eliminator
resolves incoming friendly fraud disputes on the spot by providing
cardholders with instant access to real time merchant intelligence the
moment they call in to their bank, or directly via their desktop or
mobile banking app. With cardholders now able to recognize their
purchases through extended data including the digital receipt and rich
order details, disputes are ‘deflected’ instantly and cardholders enjoy
a much better experience.
If cardholders continue to dispute a transaction, Ethoca
Alerts then kicks in, sharing direct-from-source issuer data with
merchants. This reduces the time it takes for merchants to be alerted to
fraud and customer disputes from weeks to as little as a few minutes.
Critically, it provides a unique opportunity to stop fulfillment and
resolve the dispute through direct refund to the cardholder – avoiding
chargebacks entirely.
Merchants with high friendly fraud rates and the necessary compelling
evidence may choose to fight their chargebacks to recover their revenue. Enhanced
Representments is Ethoca’s flexible platform that leverages the
know-how of Ethoca’s chargeback experts and automates the representment
process so merchants get their money back faster and more efficiently –
recovering revenue on up to 80% of all represented chargebacks.
Ethoca’s presence in Asia-Pacific continues to expand, with customers
now spanning 13+ countries in the region. This includes 18 leading card
issuers and many of the area’s biggest ecommerce and retail brands –
making Ethoca the largest and most wide-spread source of actionable
customer dispute and fraud data in APAC.
