Ethos : Appoints New CEO

BOSTON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethos today announced that the organization's Board of Directors has appointed Valerie Frias as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Dale Mitchell, who is retiring after nearly 30 years of service. As CEO, Frias will be responsible for providing vision, leadership, and direction for the organization's thriving programs, services, and activities for older adults and disabled individuals as well as oversee Ethos' strategic direction, organizational status and reputational well-being. She will assume day-to-day leadership of Ethos effective September 13, 2019.

Ms. Frias has more than 20 years of professional experience and most recently was the Executive Director of Greater Boston PFLAG, which advances LGBTQ equality through support, education, and advocacy. There she helped increase the organization's revenue, expanded staff and programs as well as led several successful statewide advocacy campaigns. Prior to PFLAG, Ms. Frias served in leadership roles at the Allston Brighton Community Development Corporation (CDC) where her focus was on building public-private partnership with Harvard University, New Balance and Boston Community Capital, to serve the local community.

"We are very pleased that Valerie will be joining the Ethos team as CEO," said Debbie Nolan, president of the board of directors of Ethos. "Her extensive experience in the non-profit, government and legal sectors will be of tremendous benefit, and her proven track record in fundraising and development will be invaluable as we continue to advance the organization's mission."

"I envision an Ethos that enables more of our seniors to age-in-community with greater access to long-term services and supports, health and wellness, as well as, community programs that are both relevant and scalable," said Valerie Frias, incoming CEO. "Ethos has been a first in nation and state organization on many issues; my vision for the organization is to continue that tradition of innovation."

Valerie Frias earned her Juris Doctor degree from the Northeastern University School of Law in 1999 and her B.A. in History and German, cum laude, from Tufts University in 1994. In her free time, Ms. Frias volunteers as a rights advocate for individuals with disabilities. She lives in Brookline, MA with her two children.

ABOUT ETHOS

Ethos is a private, non-profit organization that is dedicated to promoting independence, dignity and well-being among the elderly and disabled through quality, affordable and culturally-appropriate home and community-based care. As a state-authorized Aging Services Access Point (ASAP), Ethos coordinates all the non-institutional home and community-based services for elderly and disabled residents of the southwest Boston neighborhoods of West Roxbury, Hyde Park, Roslindale, Jamaica Plain, and Mattapan and well as, provides city-wide nutrition services in Boston, which serve approximately 2.1 million meal for older adults, delivered to the home (Meals on Wheels) or served in neighborhood congregate settings (Community Cafés). The organization also provides Medicare Counseling (SHINE), Long-Term Care Ombudsman, Money Management and Healthy Aging programs for the entire city of Boston. For more information, visit www.ethocare.org.

