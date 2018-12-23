Etihad Airways : to introduce Boeing 787 Dreamliner on daily Hong Kong service

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Etihad Airways will introduce the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on its daily scheduled service from Abu Dhabi to Hong Kong, effective 31 March 2019. The two-class aircraft will replace the Airbus A330-200 aircraft currently operating the route
The new 787-9 Dreamliner service to Hong Kong will feature the airline's next-generation Business and Economy cabins, configured with 299 seats - 28 Business Studios and 271 Economy Smart Seats - a capacity increase of six seats in Business and 31 in Economy in each direction, and an increase in belly-hold cargo capacity of four tonnes.
Timetable
Boeing 787 schedule to Hong Kong effective 31 March 2019
|
Flight
|
Origin
|
Departs
|
Destination
|
Arrives
|
Frequency
|
Aircraft
|
EY 834
|
Abu Dhabi
|
22:05
|
Hong Kong
|
10:05
|
Daily
|
Boeing 787-9
|
EY 833
|
Hong Kong
|
19:05
|
Abu Dhabi
|
23:25
|
Daily
|
Boeing 787-9
Notes: All departures and arrivals are listed in local time.
