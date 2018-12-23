Log in
Etihad Airways : to introduce Boeing 787 Dreamliner on daily Hong Kong service

12/23/2018

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Etihad Airways will introduce the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on its daily scheduled service from Abu Dhabi to Hong Kong, effective 31 March 2019. The two-class aircraft will replace the Airbus A330-200 aircraft currently operating the route

The new 787-9 Dreamliner service to Hong Kong will feature the airline's next-generation Business and Economy cabins, configured with 299 seats - 28 Business Studios and 271 Economy Smart Seats - a capacity increase of six seats in Business and 31 in Economy in each direction, and an increase in belly-hold cargo capacity of four tonnes.

Timetable

Boeing 787 schedule to Hong Kong effective 31 March 2019

Flight

Origin

Departs

Destination

Arrives

Frequency

Aircraft

EY 834

Abu Dhabi

22:05

Hong Kong

10:05

Daily

Boeing 787-9

EY 833

Hong Kong

19:05

Abu Dhabi

23:25

Daily

Boeing 787-9

Notes: All departures and arrivals are listed in local time.

Etihad Airways PJSC published this content on 23 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2018 07:34:04 UTC
