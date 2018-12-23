Etihad Airways : to introduce Boeing 787 Dreamliner on daily Hong Kong service

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Etihad Airways will introduce the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on its daily scheduled service from Abu Dhabi to Hong Kong, effective 31 March 2019. The two-class aircraft will replace the Airbus A330-200 aircraft currently operating the route

The new 787-9 Dreamliner service to Hong Kong will feature the airline's next-generation Business and Economy cabins, configured with 299 seats - 28 Business Studios and 271 Economy Smart Seats - a capacity increase of six seats in Business and 31 in Economy in each direction, and an increase in belly-hold cargo capacity of four tonnes.

Timetable

Boeing 787 schedule to Hong Kong effective 31 March 2019

Flight Origin Departs Destination Arrives Frequency Aircraft EY 834 Abu Dhabi 22:05 Hong Kong 10:05 Daily Boeing 787-9 EY 833 Hong Kong 19:05 Abu Dhabi 23:25 Daily Boeing 787-9

Notes: All departures and arrivals are listed in local time.