Etihad Etisalat SJSC : Mobily Strengthens the Creative Side of the Female Students of King Saud University

01/07/2019 | 03:29am EST

Riyadh, June 10, 2018

Applied Computing (Network Path) at Applied Studies and Community Service at King Saud University Students delegation visited the network operations center at Mobily to stand on the ground of Mobily's expertise and infrastructure. The aim of the visit was to link the theoretical aspect of the curriculum with the real practice to prepare them for the labor market.

The tour included the Network Control Center and the Data Center where Engineer Mohammed Al-Badrani, Chief Operating Officer, and a number of the network operations department gave a detailed explanation of the systems and devices operating network, types of alarms, and the functions of the monitors in the operations center. The delegation also learned about the principles of operation of the networks and the techniques used to ensure continuity of operations and proposals for career development.

Dr. Nouf Al-Jafan, Assistant Professor at the College of Applied Studies at King Saud University, said that the visit provided the practical side of the students' courses and helped them to understand and learn new aspects in this field which will contribute to shaping their future. She also thanked Mobily for its social role by sharing knowledge and allowing the students to be part of its practical experience.

In her opinion, student Lina Aljawan said the visit gave her an opportunity to learn more about how Mobily cares about its customers by monitoring the network performance. Also, the student Mona Naji said that the visit left her with a realistic perception of the extent of effort and work spent.

The visit comes as an extension of previous visits by many university students to Mobily data centers, through which the company aims to share its expertise to enhance knowledge in the community.

Etihad Etisalat Co. SJSC published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 08:28:06 UTC
