Etsy : Behind the scenes of the finale episode of “Making It”

When the producers of Making It asked Simon Doonanand me to recommend a way to incorporate wedding crafts into the final episode of the season, I was doing cartwheels. I love all things weddings and, in addition to knowing each contestant would create something beautiful, I was excited to showcase how Etsy can bring a couple's unique vision to life.

I was particularly ecstatic when we decided to throw a wedding for a real couple, Talisa and David, live on set. Nick Offerman officiated and the makers were challenged to create a cake topper, ceremony backdrop, and wedding gift that represented the couple.

l was lucky enough to spend time with David and Talisa and, in the process, learned their hopes for their big day: they wanted to ensure that their love of nature was incorporated, and that their dedication to their children and their extended family was front and center. Talisa was also dying for an open-back, lace dress. I took all of these insights back to our team at Etsy and, together, with the contestants' final creations, we produced a day that was both breathtaking and truly embodied the couple's love story.

Talisa recently told me, 'Etsy makes everything special! Having things customized by someone who has a passion instead of a factory…Etsy allows you to have items with a history, a story and more than likely a person who has put there heart into their craft. I just loved all the little personal touches.'

After all, Etsy is the destination for discovering the most special, and often personalized, items for your wedding.

Here's a look at the big day and some of my favorite items - that you didn't see on TV.

THE DRESS

From Talisa - 'My dress was gorgeous, lots of lace, long sleeves and an open back. It was soo comfy so it made it easy to enjoy myself and dance around, not to mention nurse Luella. It honestly made me feel so gorgeous but in such a soft and elegant way. I didn't feel too 'done up'. It was perfect.'

Valentina Bohemian Wedding Dress, Wilshire Veil

DECOR

Bride & Groom Signs, Welcome To Our Beginning Wedding Sign, Wedding Table Numbers

FLOWER GIRLS & GROOM

Personalized Cuff Links, Flower Girl Dress, Flower Girl Shoes

Photographs by: Nicole Parmele, Nicole Catherine Photography