Eucatex : Signs Asset-exchange Agreement With Duratex

09/03/2018 | 02:55pm CEST

SAO PAULO, Sept. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eucatex (B3: EUCA3 e EUCA4), one of the largest producers of wood panels in Brazil, with operations also in the paint and varnish, laminated flooring, partition and door segments, informs its investors and the general market that, following approval by Brazil's antitrust agency CADE (Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica), it entered into, on the date hereof, a binding asset-exchange agreement with Duratex.

Through the agreement, the company acquires Duratex's facilities and equipment for producing thin wood fiberboard in exchange for a farm of Eucatex and the associated forests.

With the acquisition, the Company will serve clients in Brazil and abroad that it currently is unable to serve with its current product line, further consolidating its position in an increasingly globalized Market.

For more information, contact our Investor Relations team.

E-mail: ri@eucatex.com.br
Telephone: +55 (11) 3049-2473

About Eucatex

Eucatex S.A. Indústria e Comércio completes 67 years in 2018 and is one of Brazil's largest manufacturers of laminated flooring, wall partitions, doors, MDP/MDF/T-HDF panels, fiberboard, and paints and varnishes. It operates five modern plants in Botucatu and Salto (both in São Paulo) and Cabo de Santo Agostinho (Pernambuco), employing 2,466 people. Its products are exported to more than 37 countries. For more information, visit www.eucatex.com.br/ri.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eucatex-signs-asset-exchange-agreement-with-duratex-300705847.html

SOURCE Eucatex


© PRNewswire 2018
