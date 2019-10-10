Eurecon Verlag Gmbh: 20th Pharma Trend Image & Innovation Awards – These Are the 2019 Winners

Bayer Vital with its subsidiary Jenapharm is the “Best Pharmaceutical Company” in the 2019 Pharma Trend Ranking. Novartis Pharma and Roche Pharma take second and third place, respectively, followed by Janssen-Cilag and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

The ranking of the “Best Pharmaceutical Companies in Germany” has been established. It comprises the top 10 pharmaceutical companies with the greatest global turnover, as well as 10 SMEs and international companies. Furthermore, the three winners of the “Golden Tablet” award were announced: Infectopharm, Jenapharm and Roche Pharma. Another nine companies were pleased to receive individual awards for the “Most Innovative Product”. The winners were determined on the basis of votes cast by physicians, pharmacists and patients in the framework of the Pharma Trend market research. The publication of the rankings and the announcement of the discipline-specific awards took place at the German Museum in Munich on September 17, 2019, as part of the Pharma Trend Image & Innovation Award ceremony. The event, which this year was already held for the 20th time, was under patronage of the Bavarian State Ministry of Health and Care.

The ranking and awards are based on the market research Pharma Trend, which has been carried out among German physicians annually since 2000 in the category Rx, and additionally in the categories OTC, Orphan Drugs and Startups since 2018, as well as, for the first time in 2019, in the Specialty Care category. With the expansion of Pharma Trend, the pharmaceutical companies are evaluated in terms of their innovativeness and sustainability by their most important stakeholders – physicians, pharmacists and patients. In 2019, Pharma Trend was conducted online among 500 physicians, including dermatologists, gastroenterologists, gynaecologists, oncologists/haematologists and paediatricians, as well as 100 pharmacists and 600 patients.

Ranking of the “Best Pharmaceutical Companies” 2019

The Pharma Trend ranking “Best Pharmaceutical Companies” in Germany includes a total of 26 firms for 2019. The ranking reflects the physicians’ and pharmacists’ assessment of the companies’ quality of marketing, sales, products, service and management, as well as their innovativeness, profitability, transparency, responsibility, ethical conduct and business success. The table below shows the top 10 of the ranking “Best Pharmaceutical Company in Germany” among the pharmaceutical companies with the greatest global turnover.

Top 10 2019 Trend Top 20 2018 Company 1 ▲ 15 Bayer Vital / Jenapharm 2 ▲ 5 Novartis Pharma 3 ▲ 8 Roche Pharma 4 ▲ 6 Janssen-Cilag 5 ▼ 2 Bristol-Myers Squibb 6 ▼ 1 GlaxoSmithKline 7 ▼ 3 MSD 8 ▲ 18 Teva / Ratiopharm 9 ▲ 12 Lilly 10 ▼ 4 Amgen

The ranking of 10 SMEs and international companies, see, https://pharma-trend.com/en/pharma-ranking/

The winners of the “Golden Tablet” award

More than 40 pharmaceutical companies have received the “Golden Tablet” award since 2000. The award acknowledges the companies’ R&D effort, their product quality and the number of innovations in their product pipeline. This year the following companies were distinguished by the respective specialist practitioners:

InfectoPharm (paediatricians)

Jenapharm (gynaecologists)

Roche Pharma (oncologists)

The winners of the “Most Innovative Product” award

Among 39 finalists, eight companies received one of the prestigious awards for the “Most Innovative Product”. The award reflects the innovativeness and therapeutic benefits of the distinguished product.

The 2019 awards in the Rx category (prescription drugs) were presented to Xeljanz® (ulcerative colitis) by Pfizer, Stelara® (Crohn’s disease) by Janssen-Cilag, Kyleena® (intrauterine device) by Jenapharm, and Slenyto® (autism spectrum disorder) by InfectoPharm. The awards in the orphan drugs category went to Lynparza® (ovarian cancer) by AstraZeneca and Takhzyro® (hereditary angioedema) by Shire. The pharmacists’ votes in the OTC category favoured Canesten® Extra (onychomycosis) by Bayer Vital and Femannose® N (cystitis) by MCM Klosterfrau.

Furthermore, an interdisciplinary jury of ten experts evaluated the applications by startups for the “Most Innovative Product” awards in three categories with a view to their benefits for the patients. The winners are BOCAhealth (digital health), Surge-On Medical (medical technology) and AiCuris (biotechnology). Finally, the “PharmaBarometer Honorary Prize” for 2019 was awarded to SHAKI e.V., a self-help group for families whose children have suffered a stroke.

A successful jubilee ceremony

The patron to the jubilee awards ceremony was the Bavarian Secretary for Health, Melanie Huml. Around 140 invited decision-makers from the pharmaceuticals industry and health care communications agencies attended the event. Keynote speakers were Dr. Peter-Andreas Löschmann, board member of Bio Deutschland (the German biotechnology industry association), and Dr. Thomas Rodenhausen, board member of Harris Interactive AG. The host for the night was Tamara Sedmak, who regularly presents on TV channels including Sat 1, n-tv and N24.

For more information on Pharma Trend, see https://pharma-trend.com/en/.

