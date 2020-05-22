Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Euro area financial vehicle corporation statistics: first quarter of 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 10:02am BST

Press release

22 May 2020

Euro area financial vehicle corporation statistics: first quarter of 2020

  • In the first quarter of 2020 the outstanding amount of debt securities issuedby euro area financial vehicle corporations (FVCs) engaged in securitisation decreased to €1,526 billion, from €1,565 billion at the end of the previous quarter.
  • Net redemptions of debt securitiesby FVCs during the first quarter of 2020 amounted to €26 billion.
  • Euro area FVCs' holdings of securitised loansstood at €1,283 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2020; the net disposals of securitised loans held by FVCs amounted to €5 billion.

Chart 1

Debt securities issued by euro area FVCs

(EUR billions; not seasonally adjusted)

Data for debt securities issued by euro area FVCs

The outstanding amount of debt securities issuedby euro area FVCs was €1,526 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2020, €39 billion lower than at the end of the previous quarter. Over the same period,

European Central Bank

Directorat General Communications, Global Media Relations Division

Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, e-mail:media@ecb.europa.eu, website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Press release / 22 May 2020

Euro area FVC statistics: first quarter of 2020

transactions amounted to a net redemption of €26 billion (see Chart 1). The annual growth rate of debt securities issued, calculated on the basis of transactions, decreased to 4.9% in the first quarter of 2020, from 6.3% in the previous quarter.

Euro area FVCs' holdings of securitised loans- accounting for most of the assets backing the debt securities issued - decreased to €1,283 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2020, from €1,289 billion at the end of the previous quarter, mainly accounted for by net disposals of €5 billion (see Chart 2). Net disposals of securitised loans originated by euro area monetary financial institutions (MFIs) amounted to €14 billion.

Chart 2

Loans securitised by FVCs by originator

(quarterly transactions in EUR billions; not seasonally adjusted)

Data for loans securitised by FVCs by originator

Turning to the borrowing sector of securitised loans, loans to euro area householdsamounted to €754 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2020, with a net disposal of €13 billion during the first quarter of 2020, while loans to euro area non-financialcorporationsamounted to €363 billion, with negligible net transactions.

Among the other assets of euro area FVCs, deposits and loan claimsamounted to €177 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2020, predominantly claims on euro area MFIs (€100 billion). There was a net disposal of deposits and loan claims during the quarter of €12 billion. Holdings of debt securitiesamounted to €330 billion at the end of the first quarter 2020, while net acquisitions amounted to €3 billion. Other securitised assetsheld by FVCs - including for example trade, tax and other receivables - amounted to €97 billion, with net disposals of €10 billion during the quarter.

European Central Bank

Directorat General Communications, Global Media Relations Division

Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, e-mail:media@ecb.europa.eu, website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Press release / 22 May 2020

Euro area FVC statistics: first quarter of 2020

Annex

Table: Annex to the press release on euro area financial vehicle corporations

For media queries, please contact Philippe Rispal, tel.: +49 69 1344 5482.

Notes

  • Hyperlinks in the main body of the press release and in annex tables lead to data that may change with subsequent releases as a result of revisions. Figures shown in annex tables are a snapshot of the data as at the time of the current release.

European Central Bank

Directorat General Communications, Global Media Relations Division

Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, e-mail:media@ecb.europa.eu, website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Disclaimer

Banque de France published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 09:01:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:37aPAYPOINT : and i-movo partnership facilitates £8.5 million of voucher redemptions during lockdown
PU
05:35aSAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05:35aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05:32aEUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : HOTBIRD position selected by Travel Africa Network to launch first HD African Travel Channel
PU
05:32aCancellation of the licence of 'The Finance Company PLC'
PU
05:32aSAPPHIRE : Business Udpate For 1q2020 - Impact Of Covid-19
PU
05:31aSRV YHTIÖT OYJ : Group Plc's Board of Directors resolved on a rights issue and publishes the terms and conditions of the rights issue
AQ
05:31aResearch Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Baby Carrier Market 2020-2024 | Emergence of Innovative Baby Carriers to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
05:30aNATIONAL GRID : UK Regulator Cuts National Grid's Estimated Cost for Hinkley-Seabank Project by GBP60 Million
DJ
05:27aKT : announces collaboration on ICT-_base_d Epidemic Preparedness
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecasts sales above estimates, powered by data center results
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : RENAULT COULD DISAPPEAR AND MUST ADAPT: French finance minister
3UBS GROUP AG : UBS AG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : LUFTHANSA AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating
5ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : buys U.S. gene sequencing tech company Stratos Genomics

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group