Press release
22 May 2020
Euro area financial vehicle corporation statistics: first quarter of 2020
-
In the first quarter of 2020 the outstanding amount of debt securities issuedby euro area financial vehicle corporations (FVCs) engaged in securitisation decreased to €1,526 billion, from €1,565 billion at the end of the previous quarter.
-
Net redemptions of debt securitiesby FVCs during the first quarter of 2020 amounted to €26 billion.
-
Euro area FVCs' holdings of securitised loansstood at €1,283 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2020; the net disposals of securitised loans held by FVCs amounted to €5 billion.
Chart 1
Debt securities issued by euro area FVCs
(EUR billions; not seasonally adjusted)
Data for debt securities issued by euro area FVCs
The outstanding amount of debt securities issuedby euro area FVCs was €1,526 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2020, €39 billion lower than at the end of the previous quarter. Over the same period,
European Central Bank
Directorat General Communications, Global Media Relations Division
Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, e-mail:media@ecb.europa.eu, website: www.ecb.europa.eu
Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.
Press release / 22 May 2020
Euro area FVC statistics: first quarter of 2020
transactions amounted to a net redemption of €26 billion (see Chart 1). The annual growth rate of debt securities issued, calculated on the basis of transactions, decreased to 4.9% in the first quarter of 2020, from 6.3% in the previous quarter.
Euro area FVCs' holdings of securitised loans- accounting for most of the assets backing the debt securities issued - decreased to €1,283 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2020, from €1,289 billion at the end of the previous quarter, mainly accounted for by net disposals of €5 billion (see Chart 2). Net disposals of securitised loans originated by euro area monetary financial institutions (MFIs) amounted to €14 billion.
Chart 2
Loans securitised by FVCs by originator
(quarterly transactions in EUR billions; not seasonally adjusted)
Data for loans securitised by FVCs by originator
Turning to the borrowing sector of securitised loans, loans to euro area householdsamounted to €754 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2020, with a net disposal of €13 billion during the first quarter of 2020, while loans to euro area non-financialcorporationsamounted to €363 billion, with negligible net transactions.
Among the other assets of euro area FVCs, deposits and loan claimsamounted to €177 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2020, predominantly claims on euro area MFIs (€100 billion). There was a net disposal of deposits and loan claims during the quarter of €12 billion. Holdings of debt securitiesamounted to €330 billion at the end of the first quarter 2020, while net acquisitions amounted to €3 billion. Other securitised assetsheld by FVCs - including for example trade, tax and other receivables - amounted to €97 billion, with net disposals of €10 billion during the quarter.
Press release / 22 May 2020
Euro area FVC statistics: first quarter of 2020
Annex
Table: Annex to the press release on euro area financial vehicle corporations
Notes
-
Hyperlinks in the main body of the press release and in annex tables lead to data that may change with subsequent releases as a result of revisions. Figures shown in annex tables are a snapshot of the data as at the time of the current release.
