Euro area financial vehicle corporation statistics: first quarter of 2020

The outstanding amount of debt securities issued by euro area FVCs was €1,526 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2020, €39 billion lower than at the end of the previous quarter. Over the same period,

transactions amounted to a net redemption of €26 billion (see Chart 1). The annual growth rate of debt securities issued, calculated on the basis of transactions, decreased to 4.9% in the first quarter of 2020, from 6.3% in the previous quarter.

Euro area FVCs' holdings of securitised loans- accounting for most of the assets backing the debt securities issued - decreased to €1,283 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2020, from €1,289 billion at the end of the previous quarter, mainly accounted for by net disposals of €5 billion (see Chart 2). Net disposals of securitised loans originated by euro area monetary financial institutions (MFIs) amounted to €14 billion.

Turning to the borrowing sector of securitised loans, loans to euro area householdsamounted to €754 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2020, with a net disposal of €13 billion during the first quarter of 2020, while loans to euro area non-financialcorporationsamounted to €363 billion, with negligible net transactions.

Among the other assets of euro area FVCs, deposits and loan claimsamounted to €177 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2020, predominantly claims on euro area MFIs (€100 billion). There was a net disposal of deposits and loan claims during the quarter of €12 billion. Holdings of debt securitiesamounted to €330 billion at the end of the first quarter 2020, while net acquisitions amounted to €3 billion. Other securitised assetsheld by FVCs - including for example trade, tax and other receivables - amounted to €97 billion, with net disposals of €10 billion during the quarter.

