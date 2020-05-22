Euro area investment fund statistics: first quarter of 2020 (450 KB)

Press release / 22 May 2020 Euro area investment fund statistics: first quarter of 2020 changes (including price changes). The annual growth rate of shares/units issued by investment funds other than money market funds, calculated on the basis of transactions, was 2.7% in the first quarter of 2020. Chart 2 Investment funds' holdings of debt securities (quarterly transactions in EUR billions; not seasonally adjusted) Data for investment funds' holdings of debt securities Chart 3 Investment funds' holdings of equity and investment fund shares/units (quarterly transactions in EUR billions; not seasonally adjusted) European Central Bank Directorate General Communications Global Media Relations Division, Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, e-mail:media@ecb.europa.eu, website: www.ecb.europa.eu Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Press release / 22 May 2020 Euro area investment fund statistics: first quarter of 2020 €18 billion. Chart 5 Investment fund shares/units issued by ETFs and underlying assets (quarterly transactions in EUR billions; not seasonally adjusted) Data for investment fund shares/units issued by type of ETF and underlying assets The shares/units issued by exchange-tradedfunds(ETFs), which are presented as a separate category within total investment funds, recorded an annual growth rate of 9.5% in the first quarter of 2020, with an outstanding amount of €704 billion (see Chart 5). In terms of assets held by ETFs, in the first quarter of 2020, 59% were equity, 29% were debt securities and 11% were other assets (including financial derivatives, deposit and loan claims and investment fund shares/units). The outstanding amount of shares/units issued by money market fundswas €14 billion higher than in the fourth quarter of 2019. This development was accounted for by €15 billion in net issuance of shares/units and -€1 billion in other changes (including price changes). The annual growth rate of shares/units issued by money market funds, calculated on the basis of transactions, was 7.0% in the first quarter of 2020. Within the assets of money market funds, the annual growth rate of debt securitiesholdings was -3.2% in the first quarter of 2020, with transactions amounting to -€78 billion, which reflected net sales of €41 billion related to debt securities issued by euro area residents and net sales of €37 billion in debt securities issued by non-euro area residents. For deposits and loanclaims, the annual growth rate was 45.8% and transactions during the first quarter of 2020 amounted to €99 billion.

Press release / 22 May 2020 Euro area investment fund statistics: first quarter of 2020 Annex Table: Annex to the press release on euro area investment funds Statistical Data Warehouse: All money market funds time series All investment funds other than money market funds time series For media queries, please contact Philippe Rispal, tel.: +49 69 1344 5482. Notes: Money market funds are presented separately in this press release since they are classified in the monetary financial institutions sector within the European statistical framework.

"Euro area private sector" refers to total euro area excluding general government.

Hyperlinks in the main body of the press release and in annex tables lead to data that may change with subsequent releases as a result of revisions. Figures shown in annex table are a snapshot of the data as at the time of the current release.

In addition to the data on net transactions presented in this press release, the ECB Statistical Data Warehouse also contains data on gross issues and redemptions