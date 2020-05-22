Euro area investment fund statistics: first quarter of 2020 (450 KB)

Press Release
22 May 2020
Euro area investment fund statistics: first quarter of 2020
-
In the first quarter of 2020 the outstanding amount of shares/units issued by investment fundsother than money market funds was €11,463 billion, €1,485 billion lower than in the fourth quarter of 2019. This decrease was mainly accounted for by -€1,328 billion in price and other changes.
-
The outstanding amount of shares/units issued by exchange-tradedfunds(ETFs) was €704 billion, which was €149 billion lower than in the fourth quarter of 2019.
-
The outstanding amount of shares/units issued by money market fundswas €1,251 billion, €14 billion higher than in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Chart 1
Investment fund shares/units issued
(EUR billions; not seasonally adjusted)
Data for investment fund shares/units issued
In the first quarter of 2020 the outstanding amount of shares/units issued by investment fundsother than money market funds was €1,485 billion lower than in the fourth quarter of 2019 (see Chart 1). This development was accounted for by -€157 billion in net issuance of shares/units and -€1,328 billion in other
Press release / 22 May 2020
Euro area investment fund statistics: first quarter of 2020
changes (including price changes). The annual growth rate of shares/units issued by investment funds other than money market funds, calculated on the basis of transactions, was 2.7% in the first quarter of 2020.
Chart 2
Investment funds' holdings of debt securities
(quarterly transactions in EUR billions; not seasonally adjusted)
Data for investment funds' holdings of debt securities
Chart 3
Investment funds' holdings of equity and investment fund shares/units
(quarterly transactions in EUR billions; not seasonally adjusted)
European Central Bank Directorate General Communications
Global Media Relations Division, Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, e-mail:media@ecb.europa.eu, website: www.ecb.europa.eu
Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.
Press release / 22 May 2020
Euro area investment fund statistics: first quarter of 2020
Data for investment funds' holdings of equity and investment fund shares/units
Within the assets of investment funds other than money market funds, the annual growth rate of debt securitieswas 1.8% in the first quarter of 2020, with transactions amounting to -€171billion during this period (see Chart 2). The annual growth rate of equity and investment fund shares/units was 0.7% in the first quarter of 2020, with transactions amounting to -€133billion during this period (see Chart 3). In the case of equity, the corresponding annual growth rate was 0.8%, with transactions totalling -€68billion. For holdings of investment fund shares/units, the annual growth rate was 0.4% and transactions amounted to -€65billion.
In terms of holdings by issuing sector, the annual growth rate of debt securities issued by euro area general government was -5.1% in the first quarter of 2020. In the same period, the net sales of debt securities issued by the euro area general government amounted to €31 billion (see Chart 2). In the case of debt securities issued by the private sector, the annual growth rate was 5.1%, whereby the net sales amounted to €23 billion. For debt securities issued by non-euro area residents, the corresponding annual growth rate was 2.4%, with net sales of €118 billion.
Chart 4
Investment fund shares/units issued by type of investment fund
(quarterly transactions in EUR billions; not seasonally adjusted)
Data for investment fund shares/units issued by type of investment fund
In terms of the type of investment fund, the annual growth rate of shares/units issued by bond funds was 4.6% in the first quarter of 2020. In the same period, transactions in shares/units issued by bond funds amounted to -€80 billion (see Chart 4). In the case of equity funds, the corresponding annual growth rate was 0.0%, with transactions of -€57 billion. For mixed funds, the corresponding figures were 2.4% and -
European Central Bank Directorate General Communications
Global Media Relations Division, Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, e-mail:media@ecb.europa.eu, website: www.ecb.europa.eu
Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.
Press release / 22 May 2020
Euro area investment fund statistics: first quarter of 2020
€18 billion.
Chart 5
Investment fund shares/units issued by ETFs and underlying assets
(quarterly transactions in EUR billions; not seasonally adjusted)
Data for investment fund shares/units issued by type of ETF and underlying assets
The shares/units issued by exchange-tradedfunds(ETFs), which are presented as a separate category within total investment funds, recorded an annual growth rate of 9.5% in the first quarter of 2020, with an outstanding amount of €704 billion (see Chart 5). In terms of assets held by ETFs, in the first quarter of 2020, 59% were equity, 29% were debt securities and 11% were other assets (including financial derivatives, deposit and loan claims and investment fund shares/units).
The outstanding amount of shares/units issued by money market fundswas €14 billion higher than in the fourth quarter of 2019. This development was accounted for by €15 billion in net issuance of shares/units and -€1 billion in other changes (including price changes). The annual growth rate of shares/units issued by money market funds, calculated on the basis of transactions, was 7.0% in the first quarter of 2020.
Within the assets of money market funds, the annual growth rate of debt securitiesholdings was -3.2% in the first quarter of 2020, with transactions amounting to -€78 billion, which reflected net sales of €41 billion related to debt securities issued by euro area residents and net sales of €37 billion in debt securities issued by non-euro area residents. For deposits and loanclaims, the annual growth rate was 45.8% and transactions during the first quarter of 2020 amounted to €99 billion.
European Central Bank Directorate General Communications
Global Media Relations Division, Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, e-mail:media@ecb.europa.eu, website: www.ecb.europa.eu
Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.
Press release / 22 May 2020
Euro area investment fund statistics: first quarter of 2020
Annex
Table: Annex to the press release on euro area investment funds
Statistical Data Warehouse:
All money market funds time series
All investment funds other than money market funds time series
For media queries, please contact Philippe Rispal, tel.: +49 69 1344 5482.
Notes:
-
Money market funds are presented separately in this press release since they are classified in the monetary financial institutions sector within the European statistical framework.
-
"Euro area private sector" refers to total euro area excluding general government.
-
Hyperlinks in the main body of the press release and in annex tables lead to data that may change with subsequent releases as a result of revisions. Figures shown in annex table are a snapshot of the data as at the time of the current release.
-
In addition to the data on net transactions presented in this press release, the ECB Statistical Data Warehouse also contains data on gross issues and redemptionsof investment fund shares/units.
European Central Bank Directorate General Communications
Global Media Relations Division, Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, e-mail:media@ecb.europa.eu, website: www.ecb.europa.eu
Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.
Disclaimer
Banco de España published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 17:11:03 UTC