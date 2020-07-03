Log in
Euro area quarterly balance of payments and international investment position: first quarter of 2020 (909 KB)

07/03/2020 | 02:04pm EDT

Statistical release

3 July 2020

Euro area quarterly balance of payments and international investment position: first quarter of 2020

  • Current account surplus at 285 billion (2.4% of euro area GDP) in four quarters to first quarter of 2020, down from 344 billion (3.0% of euro area GDP) a year earlier

  • Geographic counterparts:largest bilateral surpluses vis-à-vis United Kingdom (178 billion, up from 169 billion a year earlier) and United States (108 billion, down from 118 billion), with largest deficits vis-à-vis offshore centres (113 billion, up from 1 billion) and China (72 billion, up from 64 billion)

  • International investment position at end of first quarter 2020 showed net liabilities of 143 billion (around 1% of euro area GDP), after net liabilities of 80 billion at end of previous quarter

Current account

The current account surplus of the euro area declined to 285 billion (2.4% of euro area GDP) in the four quarters to the first quarter of 2020, from 344 billion (3.0% of euro area GDP) a year earlier (see Table 1). This decrease reflected smaller surpluses for services (down from 118 billion to 30 billion) and primary income (down from 96 billion to 64 billion). These developments were partly offset by an increase in the surplus for goods (from 289 billion to 335 billion) and a lower deficit for secondary income (down from 159 billion to 143 billion).

The smaller surplus for services was mainly due to an increase in the deficit for other business services (from 13 billion to 117 billion) that was only partially offset by an increase in the surplus for telecommunication, computer and information services (from 74 billion to 94 billion). This is explained by increased imports of research and development services under other business services.

Furthermore, there was a decline in the surpluses for travel (down from 41 billion to 38 billion) andinsurance, pension and financial services (down from 16 billion to 13 billion), while the surplus for transport increased (from 13 billion to 18 billion).

The decrease in the primary income surplus was mainly due to decreases in the surpluses for investment income (from 63 billion to 37 billion) and other primary income (from 18 billion to 11 billion). The developments in investment income mainly reflected a lower surplus for direct investment income (down from 122 billion to 98 billion) and a larger deficit for portfolio equity income (up from 99 billion to 113 billion). The increase in the surplus for portfolio debt income (from 28 billion to 38 billion) partly offset the previous changes.

Table 1

Current account of the euro area

(EUR billions, unless otherwise indicated; transactions during the period; non-working day and non-seasonally adjusted)

Source: ECB.

Notes: "Equity" comprises equity and investment fund shares. Discrepancies between totals and their components may arise from rounding.

Data for the current account of the euro area

Data on the geographic counterparts of the euro area current account (see Chart 1) show that in the four quarters to the first quarter of 2020 the euro area recorded its largest bilateral surpluses vis-à-vis the United Kingdom (178 billion, up from 169 billion a year earlier), a residual group of other countries (167 billion, up from 112 billion), the United States (108 billion, down from 118 billion) and Switzerland (49 billion, down from 51 billion). The largest bilateral deficits in the euro area current account were recorded vis-à-vis offshore centres (113 billion, up from 1 billion) and China (72 billion, up from 64 billion).

The most significant geographic changes in the goods balance in the four quarters to the first quarter of 2020 relative to the previous year were an increase in the surplus vis-à-vis the United States (from 151billion to 169 billion), a decrease in the surplus vis-à-vis offshore centres (from 60 billion to 45 billion) and a shift from a deficit to a surplus vis-à-vis a residual group of other countries (from a deficit of 31 billion to a surplus of 30 billion), reflecting in particular a decrease in the deficit vis-à-vis Russia (from 26 billion to 8 billion). In services, increased deficits vis-à-vis offshore centres (up from 53 billion to 137 billion) and the United States (up from 16 billion to 28 billion) were recorded. Moreover, the primary income deficit vis-à-vis the United States increased from 12 billion to 32 billion and the surplus vis-à-vis the United Kingdom from 8 billion to 25 billion.

Chart 1

Geographical breakdown of the euro area current account balance

(four-quarter moving sums in EUR billions; non-seasonally adjusted)

Source: ECB.

Note: "EU non-EA" comprises EU Member States and EU institutions outside the euro area. "Other countries" includes all countries and country groups not shown in the chart, as well as unallocated transactions.

Data for the geographical breakdown of the euro area current account

International investment position

At the end of the first quarter of 2020 the international investment position of the euro area recorded net liabilities of 143 billion vis-à-vis the rest of the world (around 1% of euro area GDP), compared with net liabilities of 80 billion in the previous quarter (see Chart 2 and Table 2).

Chart 2

Net international investment position of the euro area

(net outstanding amounts at end of period as a percentage of four-quarter moving sums of GDP)

Source: ECB.

Data for the net international investment position of the euro area

This deterioration of 63 billion reflected large but partly offsetting changes in the various investment components. Lower net assets for portfolio debt (299 billion, down from 752 billion) and direct investment (1,758 billion, down from 1,880 billion) were partially offset by lower net liabilities for portfolio equity (2,458 billion, down from 2,787 billion) and for other investment (537 billion, down from 690 billion).

European Central Bank Directorate General Statistics

Table 2

International investment position of the euro area

(EUR billions, unless otherwise indicated; amounts outstanding at the end of the period, flows during the period; non-working day and non-seasonally adjusted)

Source: ECB.

Notes: "Equity" comprises equity and investment fund shares. Net financial derivatives are reported under assets. Discrepancies between totals and their components may arise from rounding.

Data for the international investment position of the euro area

The change in the euro area's net international investment position in the first quarter of 2020 was driven mostly by net negative exchange rate changes and other volume changes that were only partially compensated by net positive price changes and transactions (see Chart 3).

The decrease in net assets for portfolio debt was due to all its components, namely negative transactions, net revaluations and other volume changes (see Table 2), while lower net assets for direct investment resulted mainly from negative net revaluations that were partly compensated by positive transactions. The decrease in net liabilities for portfolio equity stemmed mainly from positive net price

Disclaimer

Banco de España published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 18:03:02 UTC
