Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Euro at one-week lows as expectations of more policy easing grows

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 04:14am EDT
An employee counts Euro bills at a money exchange office in central Cairo

LONDON (Reuters) - The euro fell to a one-week low against the dollar on Wednesday towards the lower end of this year's range, weighed down by expectations of monetary policy easing and investors' preference for the greenback.

Analysts say it is unlikely it will recover in the short-term before a European Central Bank meeting next week where policymakers might unveil plans for fresh monetary stimulus.

Nearly two interest rate cuts of 10 basis points are priced in by money markets in 2019 and a worse-than-expected ZEW survey of German economic sentiment this week put further pressure on the struggling euro, one of the worst performing currencies this week, along with sterling.

The common currency was steady at $1.1212 <EUR=EBS> but it dropped earlier to $1.1200, the lowest since July 9. It has fallen by 2.2% so far this year against the dollar as it traded between $1.15 and $1.11.

As the European Central Bank meeting on July 25 approaches, the euro is likely to continue trading around current levels and possibly below $1.12, said Kenneth Broux, head of corporate research at Societe Generale.

Europe is underperforming and "I would favour long dollar in this environment," he said.

The pound slipped to another 27-month low of $1.2382 on a combination of no-deal Brexit jitters and a broad-based stronger dollar. It also hit a fresh six-month low against the euro at 90.51 pence.[GBP/]

The dollar rose on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected June U.S. retail sales data dampened expectations that the Fed could cut interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) rather than 25 bps at its month-end policy review.

An index which tracks the dollar against a basket of six major currencies <.DXY> surged to a one-week high of 97.44 earlier, but it retreated back slightly and was last flat at 97.37.

The United States still has a long way to go to conclude a trade deal with China but could impose tariffs on an additional $325 billion worth of Chinese goods if it needed, Trump said. But the impact of Trump's comments on other major currencies was limited.

"The U.S.-China trade row is not at the centre of the market's attention right now. Focus is on the Fed's policy, U.S. data and their impact on yields," Junichi Ishikawa at IG Securities said.

(Reporting by Olga Cotaga; Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in TOKYO)

By Olga Cotaga

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:33aAs Fed nears rate cut, policymakers debate how deep, and even if
RE
04:32aAmazon faces EU antitrust probe over use of merchant data - source
RE
04:30aBank of England says balance sheet likely to halve when QE reversed
RE
04:25aBT to sell global headquarters for $260.2 million
RE
04:21aFed Must Pay More Attention to Global Developments
DJ
04:20aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Retail Sales Indices
PU
04:20aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : House Sales Statistics
PU
04:20aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Turnover Indices
PU
04:14aEuro at one-week lows as expectations of more policy easing grows
RE
04:10aESM EUROPEAN STABILITY MECHANISM : Statement following meeting between Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and ESM Managing Director Klaus Regling
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : 4
2BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC : Blue Apron beefs up menu with Beyond Meat, shares surge 60%
3SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : Sobi publishes report for second quarter 2019
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Renault-Nissan alliance is priority for France ahead of any consolidation - Le Mai..
5ASML HOLDING : ASML's second quarter profit margin tops estimates, retains annual outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About