Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Euro dips on Italian debt worries and trade tensions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 05:07am EDT
A man counts U.S dollars and Euros at a money exchange office in central Cairo

LONDON (Reuters) - The euro dipped on Tuesday as investors nervous about trade tensions bought into the safe-haven dollar and fretted that political risks in Europe remain high, even though pro-Europe parties won a majority of European parliamentary seats.

Remarks by two euro zone officials that the European Commission was likely to fine Italy on June 5, because its rising debt and structural deficits break European Union rules, also weighed on the single currency.

Pro-Europe parties kept a majority of seats in last week's European parliamentary elections. Support grew for eurosceptic and right-wing parties, but not as much as investors had feared.

European leaders now meet in Brussels to fill in a number of top EU posts, from the head of the European Commission to the European Central Bank.

Currency markets remain in tight ranges without new catalysts and amid uncertainty over how trade tensions between the United States and China are affecting the world's major economies.

"Until there is more clarity on the external trade story or perhaps the Fed engineers a weaker dollar, expect EUR/USD to stay pressured," ING analysts said in a note.

The euro slipped 0.1% to $1.1179. The single currency's initial gains after the EU election results were fleeting.


Graphic: Euro vs U.S. dollar -

The dollar rose 0.2% against a basket of peers, its index touching 97.791. It remains off a two-year high of 98.371 hit on Thursday.

The yen rose 0.3% to 109.26 yen. U.S. President Donald Trump, who is visiting Japan, is expected to put pressure on Tokyo to reduce the nation's large trade surplus with the United States.

Trump said on Monday he expected the two countries to be "announcing some things, probably in August, that will be very good for both countries" on trade.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar gained to $0.6923, about 0.75% above Thursday's four-month low.

The Swedish crown rallied 0.3% to 10.689 crowns per euro despite deteriorating consumer and manufacturing sentiment, as Swedish inflation was also seen to be rising in 12 months from previous expectations.

Sterling slipped 0.1% to $1.2671 as candidates to succeed British Prime Minister Theresa May laid out some of their Brexit plans.

"The pound fell most notably yesterday and the strong showing by the Brexit Party has fuelled speculation of a shift toward a Hard Brexit departure from the EU on 31st October," MUFG analysts said, referring to the Brexit Party topping the polls in Britain at the European parliamentary election.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, stabilised after another jump higher over the weekend to one-year highs.

The price of Bitcoin stood at $8,720 after hitting as high as $8,939. The virtual currency has rocketed 136% so far in 2019.

(Editing by Larry King and Alexandra Hudson)

By Tommy Wilkes
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.01% 1.11921 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:17aSibanye-Stillwater shareholders approve Lonmin deal
RE
10:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:07aEuro dips on Italian debt worries and trade tensions
RE
10:05aSouth Africa's rand falls as trade war concerns hurt sentiment
RE
10:02aEuro zone sentiment better than expected in May
RE
09:42aUK mortgage approvals rise in April to highest since early 2017 - UK Finance
RE
09:33aLow ECB rates are justified, and not sole reason for weak bank profits - Villeroy
RE
09:14aEURO ZONE HOUSEHOLD LENDING GROWTH AT DECADE HIGH : Ecb
RE
09:10aCash stays king as nervous investors stash dough ahead of summer lull
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : Alibaba plans bumper $20 billion Hong Kong listing to boost investment war chest - sources
2RENAULT : RENAULT : Fiat-Renault merger plan revving up
3FEDEX CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Huawei reviewing FedEx relationship, says packages 'diverted'
4JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Asia's billionaires develop taste for boutique wealth managers
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : SAS second-quarter loss more than doubles as pilot strike weighs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About