Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Euro falls amid worries about ECB bond-buying

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 04:15am EDT
U.S. dollars and other world currencies lie in a charity receptacle at Pearson international airport in Toronto

By Olga Cotaga

The euro resumed its fall on Wednesday and the Japanese yen reached a seven-week high against the U.S. dollar after a court decision challenging German participation in the euro zone's stimulus programme.

Germany's highest court on Tuesday gave the European Central Bank three months to justify purchases under its bond-buying programme, or lose the Bundesbank's participation in one of its main stimulus schemes.

The euro fell to a six-day low of $1.0816 on Wednesday <EUR=EBS>. The common currency was last down 0.1% at $1.0825.

The ECB is expected to be able to justify its bond purchases, so the German court decision is unlikely to derail the euro zone's stimulus programme. But the uncertainty is only the latest strain on Europe's teetering coronavirus response and undermines the euro zone project and the euro.

Athanasios Vamvakidis, head of G10 currency strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said he expected the euro to weaken further amid a weaker global outlook, a more severe euro zone recession than others expect, a weaker euro zone macro policy response and low oil prices. The fact that speculators are now long the euro also undermines its current levels, he said.

"We expect euro/dollar to weaken in the months ahead," Vamvakidis said, adding that the saw the euro falling to as low as between $1.02 and $1.05 "with risks to the downside."

A declining euro helped Scandinavian currencies regain some strength. The Swedish crown rose to a two-month high versus the euro <EURSEK=D3> and the Norwegian crown reached a one-month high against the euro <EURNOK=D3>.

The yen rose 0.2% to 106.35, having earlier reached 106.20, its strongest since March 17 <JPY=EBS>.

Elsewhere, U.S. President Donald Trump again pressed China about the origins of the coronavirus outbreak that began in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Traders will be watching the IHS Markit's final euro zone composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for April at 0800 GMT, which is expected by Reuters economists to be confirmed at 13.50.

Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/rngs/GLOBAL-CURRENCIES-PERFORMANCE/0100301V041/index.html

(Reporting by Olga Cotaga, editing by Larry King)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / NORWEGIAN KRONER (EUR/NOK) 0.20% 11.12938 Delayed Quote.14.32%
EURO / SWEDISH KRONA (EUR/SEK) 0.06% 10.64533 Delayed Quote.2.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:46aWorld shares subdued amid mixed earnings; oil falters
RE
04:46aWorld shares subdued amid mixed earnings; oil falters
RE
04:44aCORONAVIRUS : UK car sales plunge to lowest level since 1946
PU
04:43aUK construction activity crashes to all-time low in April - PMI
RE
04:30aVolkswagen sees multi-speed coronavirus rebound led by China
RE
04:30aSamsung heir Lee apologises over succession, won't hand control to children
RE
04:28aUK watchdog deems Shell's 'drive carbon neutral' ad campaign acceptable
RE
04:25aChina says tariffs should not be used as weapons after U.S. threats
RE
04:15aEuro falls amid worries about ECB bond-buying
RE
04:13aEuro zone business activity ground to near-halt in April - PMI
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : BMW cuts outlook, expects coronavirus impact to last all year
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Barclays is Neutral
3DHT HOLDINGS, INC. : DHT HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
4SUNCOR ENERGY INC. : SUNCOR ENERGY : Swings to 1Q Loss on Weak Demand, Oil-Price Declines
5YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S. : UniCredit warns of prolonged virus impact after $3 billion loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group