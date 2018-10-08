Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Euro hits seven-week low on Italy budget row, yuan slips

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 05:05pm CEST
Benjamin Franklin U.S. 100-dollar banknote and Chinese 100-yuan banknotes depicting the late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong, are seen in a picture illustration in Beijing

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The euro fell to a seven-week low against the dollar on Monday on a spat between Italy and the European Union over Rome's budget plans, while the yuan weakened as Beijing's move to spur more lending failed to ease concern about economic growth.

Sterling retreated as traders booked profits on recent gains tied to optimism about a Brexit deal.

Nervous investors piled more money into the dollar, as speculators' bullish bets in the greenback grew to their highest level since December 2016 last week.

On Monday, Italian 10-year bond yield increased nearly 20 basis points to 3.60 percent, the highest level in 4-1/2 years, while the country's stock market fell to its weakest since April 2017.

"The confrontation is set to escalate, and this is hurting Italian assets," Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex LLC in New York said of the tension between Italy and the regional economic bloc.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, speaking at a media conference with French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, denounced European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici as enemies of Europe.

The single currency fell 0.38 percent against the dollar to $1.14755 and not far from a more-than one-year low of $1.1355 hit in mid-August.

The euro fell 0.3 percent to 1.14020 Swiss franc, and shed 0.85 percent against 129.890 yen.

YUAN FALLS

The Chinese currency ended at its lowest official close in seven weeks at 6.9315 yuan per dollar despite the latest attempt from Beijing to calm investor worries about the trade war between China and the United States.

China's central bank on Sunday announced a steep cut in the level of cash that banks must hold as reserves, marking the fourth such decrease this year.

Meanwhile, the pound fell 0.48 percent to $1.3062, wiping out all of its gains last week, as markets focussed on any substantial breakthrough in Brexit negotiations as Britain moves nearer to an exit deal with the European Union.

EU Brexit negotiators believe a deal with Britain on leaving the bloc is "very close", sources said, in a sign that a compromise on a major sticking point - the future Irish border - might be in the making.

In the meantime, the dollar continued its recent march higher on upbeat domestic economic data and safe-haven demand amid geopolitical concerns.

An index that tracks the greenback against a basket of major currencies was up 0.27 at 95.885.

(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; Editing by Louise Ireland and Susan Thomas)

By Richard Leong
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.89% 6.9288 Delayed Quote.5.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:39pBain Capital to take majority stake in Rocket Software
RE
05:34pUK union calls on its Uber drivers to strike on Tuesday
RE
05:32pCzechs join Ireland, Nordic countries in opposing EU digital tax
RE
05:25pPliskova sees off Lepchenko in Tianjin opener
RE
05:18pISE IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE : Vfn announcement - change to nrm
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05:15pWorld shares slide on China growth fears, dollar gains
RE
05:14pBEARS ON AIR : Build-A-Bear Radio™ Launches In Partnership With Digital Broadcast Platform Dash Radio
PR
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NORSK HYDRO : European shares fall as risk-off sentiment spreads
2SOPHOS GROUP PLC : SOPHOS : Notice of Results
3ENSCO PLC : ENSCO : and Rowan Companies plc Agree to Combine, Creating Industry-Leading Offshore Driller
4ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET SE: Release of a capital market information
5TOTAL : Total, Sonatrach Sign Agreements on Gas Field, Petrochemical Joint Venture

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.