Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Euro holds tight ranges ahead of Trump, ECB virus response

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 08:12pm EDT
An employee holds 2 cent euro coins at the

The euro held its nerve on Thursday, as markets wait to see how aggressively the European Central Bank will move to combat the coronavirus' economic shock, following emergency rate cuts in the U.S. and Britain.

Investors expect the ECB will cut its main deposit rate by 10 basis points. But it is no certainty since rates are already at a record-low -0.5% and further cuts could hurt bank margins and so squeeze lending.

Markets also await 0100 GMT remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has downplayed the risks from coronavirus, but said he would address economics and healthcare in his comments.

The euro was flat in Asian trade at $1.1260, its softest so far in a week where it has soared on expectations of further rate cuts in the United States.

Futures markets have priced the lower band of the U.S. Federal Reserve's funds rate hitting zero by May. <0#FF:>

Sterling meanwhile nursed modest losses after the Bank of England made a surprise half-a-percentage-point rate cut in tandem with a $39 billion government stimulus package.

It last sat at $1.2815.

"There's a sense to which currency markets are going to reward the currencies of countries that are seen to be using whatever space they've got for easier fiscal and monetary policy," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at NAB.

"(But) even if the ECB wheel out a cocktail of lower rates, stepped up QE, more long-term ... in itself, that's not going to inspire a huge amount of confidence that the eurozone economy is going to escape recession. The hope would be that we'll have something more tangible on the fiscal side sooner rather than later."

A press conference is due at 1230 GMT in Frankfurt, following the monetary policy meeting.

Elsewhere, the dollar advanced against commodity currencies and nursed losses on the safe-haven yen amid a slew of dire headlines on the coronavirus outlook.

The World Health Organization (WHO) overnight described the outbreak as a pandemic. Italy, where deaths rose by nearly a third overnight, has shuttered all shops except supermarkets, food stores and pharmacies.

Australia announced it would pump A$11 billion ($7 billion) in fiscal stimulus into its economy by June.

On Wall Street, the longest-ever bull market for U.S. stocks ended overnight with the Dow Jones index sliding into bear market territory. [.N]

The yen was a touch firmer at 104.47 per dollar. The Australian and New Zealand dollars each fell about 0.2%. The Aussie <AUD=D3> last bought $0.6471 and the kiwi <NZD=D3> $0.6257.

($1 = 1.5454 Australian dollars)

By Tom Westbrook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:44pAustralia unveils stimulus to offset coronavirus impact
RE
08:43pSaudi Arabia suspends travel, flights to EU, several other countries over coronavirus
RE
08:43pPhilippines senate, ADB headquarters closed after coronavirus scare
RE
08:32pHouse Democrats Work to Prepare Coronavirus Response Proposal -- Update
DJ
08:24pDAMPIER GOLD : Credo Well Drilling to Commence
PU
08:21pEverything Is Awful All at Once for U.S. Banks
DJ
08:20pNearly $640 billion coal investments undercut by cheap renewables - research
RE
08:17pDead meat - Industry faces 'ruin' if slow on adapting to climate change
RE
08:12pEuro holds tight ranges ahead of Trump, ECB virus response
RE
08:12pLatin American countries order school closures over coronavirus fears
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group