Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Euro in 'wait and see' mode ahead of crucial EU summit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 02:11am EDT

The euro was flat against the dollar on Friday before a European Union summit that will try to reach agreement on a 750 billion- euro recovery fund.

No outcome is expected at the summit until evening, at best, but either an agreement or a collapse in the talks will have a major impact on the currency when trading resumes.

The euro <EUR=D3>, which retreated from four-month highs reached earlier this week, held steady at $1.1389. It was higher against the British pound at 90.72 pence.

"A positive outcome should see the single currency retest the week's highs at $1.1450", wrote Jeffrey Halley, an analyst at Oanda, noting an unfavourable outcome might send the euro as as low as $1.13.

Implications for the euro should the EU go ahead with its plan would also be long-lasting, Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss, told his clients.

A deal "would make the euro more attractive as a reserve currency" by "establishing a central fiscal capacity that can respond to adverse shocks, which would make monetary union more stable", he said.

Many traders expect that the summit will reach no agreement and EU leaders will need to meet again to find a compromise.

For the week, the dollar was on course for gains against the yen, sterling, and the Swiss franc. The yuan fell by the most in three weeks, undone by a steady increase in diplomatic frictions between the United States and China.

Some investors say they are beginning to see signs that a surge in coronavirus infections is threatening the U.S. economy. Others point to deteriorating U.S.-China ties as a reason to avoid riskier trades, which should keep the dollar in demand for now.

The dollar stood at 107.13 yen and sterling was little changed at $1.2541. The dollar was quoted at 0.9451 Swiss franc, close to its highest since July 3.

Another jump in coronavirus infections has forced California and other U.S. states to at least partly shut down again. In addition, President Donald Trump's administration is considering banning travel to the United States by all members of the Chinese Communist Party.

The yuan <CNY=CFXS> fell by the most since June 24 to 6.9982 to the dollar.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus, editing by Larry King)

By Julien Ponthus
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.01% 74.813 Delayed Quote.-1.74%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.27% 134.342 Delayed Quote.-6.62%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.21% 78.851 Delayed Quote.-5.41%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.23% 0.90809 Delayed Quote.7.23%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.05% 122 Delayed Quote.0.17%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.07% 0.8813 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.02% 70.106 Delayed Quote.-3.82%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.14% 107.112 Delayed Quote.-1.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:18aEuropean Leaders Seek Historic Virus Bailout Deal at First Gathering in Months
DJ
04:17a'Stakes couldn't be higher' at EU summit, von der Leyen says
RE
04:16aJOINT PRESS RELEASE : Taiwan and the European Union hold 3rd Human Rights Consultations
PU
04:16aOECD Economic Survey of Greece launches on Wednesday 22 July
PU
04:16aBANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : Prices of Belgian consumer goods change on average every five months
PU
04:16aCENTRAL BANK OF MALAYSIA : Exposure Draft on Merchant Acquiring Services
PU
04:14aSpain's Sanchez says leaders have obligation to find a deal in EU summit
RE
04:13aTwo tough days to reach a deal, Estonia's Ratas says of EU summit
RE
04:13aCzech PM Babis says EU recovery fund should favour countries worst hit
RE
04:11aChange to the temporary ban on entry into Sweden
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALTICAST CORP : ALTICAST : commercializes RAiDEA platform to penetrate the mobility market
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
3DRAGANFLY INC. : CONNECTICUT TOWN'S DRONE PROGRAM GROUNDED: What Businesses Can Learn From Latest Battle Balan..
4SWISSCOM AG : Swisscom Mulls Potential Sale of BICS Shares
5AKRON PAO : PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ACRON : Acron Group's Commercial Output Up 3% in H1 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group