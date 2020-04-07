Euro money market statistics: first maintenance period 2020

Press Release

7 April 2020

Unsecured market

In the first maintenance period of 2020, which started on 29 January 2020 and ended on 17 March 2020, the borrowing turnover in the unsecured segment averaged €127 billion per day. The total borrowing turnover for the period as a whole was €4,431 billion. Borrowing from credit institutions, i.e. on the interbank market, represented a turnover of €377 billion, i.e. 9% of the total borrowing turnover, and lending to credit institutions amounted to €843 billion. Overnight borrowing transactions represented 48% of the total borrowing nominal amount. The weighted average overnight rate for borrowing transactions was -0.52% for the interbank sector and -0.50% for the wholesale sector, compared with -0.54% and -0.50% respectively in the previous maintenance period.

Secured market

In the first maintenance period of 2020, the borrowing turnover in the secured segment averaged €343 billion per day, while the total borrowing turnover for the period as a whole was €12,017 billion. Cash lending represented a turnover of €11,283 billion and the daily average amounted to €322 billion. Most of the turnover was concentrated in tenors ranging from overnight to up to one week, with overnight transactions representing around 23% and 26% of the total nominal amount on the borrowing and lending side respectively. The weighted average overnight rate for borrowing and lending transactions was, respectively, -0.53% and -0.49% for the wholesale sector, compared with -0.53% and -0.51% in the previous maintenance period.