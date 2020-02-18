Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Euro on back foot before ZEW data, rate cut talk hurts Aussie

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 12:43am EST

The euro was pinned near a three-year low versus the dollar ahead of a highly watched German survey on Tuesday, which is expected to show a sharp slump in investor confidence and fuel growing pessimism about the outlook for Europe's largest economy.

Financial markets clung to tight ranges following a U.S. public holiday on Monday, shifting the investor focus to European news and developments in the coronavirus crisis.

Among Asian currencies, the Australian dollar slipped below the 67 U.S. cent level after minutes from the central bank's last meeting revived the prospect of policy easing, while the Chinese yuan was weighed by worries about the economic fallout from the coronavirus epidemic.

Sentiment for the euro has worsened dramatically this month after weak manufacturing and gross domestic product data from Germany suggested that the euro zone is more vulnerable to external shocks that previously thought.

"The euro is close to testing an important support level at $1.08 due to the diverging economic outlook between the euro zone and the United States," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior foreign exchange strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.

"It looks a little oversold, so in the very short-term there could be a bounce, but the euro's fundamentals still point more to the downside."

The euro <EUR=EBS> traded at $1.0831, close to its lowest since April 2017.

Since the start of February, the single currency has lost 2.4% versus the greenback as disappointing economic data raised concerns that euro zone monetary policy will have to remain accommodative for much longer.

The euro's next hurdle is the release of Germany's ZEW survey later on Tuesday, which is forecast to show economic sentiment slipped from the highest since July 2015.

Sterling also nursed losses against the dollar and the euro due to worries about economic ties between Britain and the European Union as both sides laid out conflicting views on how to proceed with trade negotiations.

The pound <GBP=D3> held steady at $1.2998 in Asia on Tuesday following a 0.3% decline in the previous session. Sterling <EURGBP=D3> was quoted at 83.35 pence per euro, nursing a 0.4% decline on Monday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Europe adviser David Frost said on Monday Britain would not be threatened into following EU rules to win a free trade agreement with the bloc.

Frost's comments contrast with those of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who has called on Britain to guarantee fair competition based on ambitious environmental and labor standards.

Britain left the EU last month and the two sides will now start negotiating a new relationship from trade to security.

The onshore yuan <CNY=CFXS> fell 0.2% to 6.9956 versus the dollar, unsettled by a decline in Chinese shares after Apple Inc said it will not meet sales targets because the virus epidemic has slowed production and demand in China.

China's Hubei province, considered the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, said new cases of the illness fell slightly to 1,807 on Monday from 1,933 the previous day, although global experts warn it is still too early to say the outbreak is being contained.

Currency traders are cautiously monitoring new data on the virus given uncertainty about the actual number of cases and difficulties in estimating when the epidemic will peak.

The yen <JPY=EBS>, which initially gained on safe-haven flows as the outbreak unfolded last month, nudged higher to 109.73 per dollar but remained in a narrow range.

The Australian dollar <AUD=D3> fell 0.35% to $0.6693 after minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's first meeting of the year showed policymakers discussed easing policy.

The RBA kept rates unchanged at an all-time low of 0.75% at that meeting, but the minutes showed central bankers are prepared to ease policy further if needed.

The New Zealand dollar <NZD=D3> also fell 0.28% to $0.6419.

The antipodean currencies have been buffeted by the virus due to Australia's and New Zealand's extensive trade ties with China, with commodities, tourism and education especially vulnerable.

By Stanley White
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.02% 324.95 Delayed Quote.10.66%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.26% 0.88629 Delayed Quote.-2.14%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.39% 73.459 Delayed Quote.-3.13%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.09% 1.04308 Delayed Quote.0.01%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.32% 0.65606 Delayed Quote.-2.62%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.30% 0.6692 Delayed Quote.-4.13%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.18% 1.94128 Delayed Quote.2.66%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.21% 142.616 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.14% 82.881 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.26% 1.61845 Delayed Quote.0.89%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.09% 0.83364 Delayed Quote.-1.45%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.14% 118.903 Delayed Quote.-2.30%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.06% 0.893 Delayed Quote.0.31%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.45% 70.428 Delayed Quote.-3.13%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.27% 6.9977 Delayed Quote.0.36%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.34% 7.0004 Delayed Quote.0.36%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.07% 109.778 Delayed Quote.1.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
01:48aMiners welcome Indonesia's new jobs bill that could spur coal growth
RE
01:42aStocks under pressure as Apple sounds warning on coronavirus
RE
01:41aStocks under pressure as Apple sounds warning on coronavirus
RE
01:38aBoy Scouts of America files bankruptcy in wake of abuse lawsuits
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:13aNissan CEO tells angry shareholders he is ready to be sacked if no turnaround
RE
01:13aBACKING BLOCKCHAIN : enabling the future
AQ
01:08aShell temporarily suspends LNG liftings from Prelude off Australia
RE
01:05aInvestors track ships, chase rumors to get edge on COVID-19 risks
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to shed assets worth $100 billion and slash 35,000 jobs over three years
2APPLE INC. : Why Mess With a Winning Strategy? Investors Bet on Tech -- Update
3RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : India's Reliance to Merge Media, Distribution Businesses
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung poised to benefit from China virus woes afflicting Apple, other rivals
5INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Makes EUR4.86 Billion Offer to Buy UBI Banca
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group