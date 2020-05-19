Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Euro rallies on Franco-German proposal for recovery fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 08:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: George Washington is seen with printed medical mask on the one Dollar banknotes in this illustration taken

By Olga Cotaga

The euro rallied on Tuesday, propelled by a Franco-German proposal on Monday for a fund that would offer grants to European Union regions and sectors hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

The common currency was also buoyed by weakness in the dollar, which lost its safe-haven appeal after encouraging results from the trial of a vaccine for COVID-19 boosted riskier assets.

Germany and France, whose agreements usually pave the way for broader EU deals, proposed that the European Commission borrow the 500 billion euros ($550 billion) on behalf of the whole EU. The Commission is expected to outline their proposal before a European summit scheduled for May 27.

The euro last bought $1.0952 <EUR=EBS> after rising to a two-week high of $1.0976 earlier. And the cost of betting against the euro versus the dollar in currency-derivatives markets fell on Tuesday to the lowest since mid-March.

"The Franco-German proposal represents a material step forward towards harnessing joint fiscal capacity to provide sustained fiscal stimulus to support the economic recovery," said Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG.

Still, with one-month and three-month risk reversals remaining below zero, traders were continuing to request a premium for euro put options, implying more bearish bets on the common currency.

Although Vasileios Gkionakis, global head of FX strategy at Lombard Odier, said he would be surprised if investors were short the euro at current levels.

Speculators held $10.6 billion of euro longs according to latest CFTC data, volumes close to two-year highs.

(Graphic: Markets favour bearish euro scenarios -

)

The euro was 0.3% higher versus the Swiss franc at 1.0633 <EURCHF=D3>, after rallying to an 11-week high the day before.

Gauges for overnight euro implied volatility rose to a three-week high of 9.10%, suggesting traders were expecting bigger-than-usual moves in the common currency on Tuesday.

The dollar was down 0.2% against a basket of currencies at 99.42 <=USD>, having touched a two-week low of 99.22 earlier.

Moderna Inc's experimental COVID-19 vaccine, the first to be tested in the United States, produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers.

"The market's positive reaction to the report is understandable as finding a vaccine for COVID-19 is the search for the Holy Grail. It would allow a return to normal at a much faster pace and significantly reduce long-lasting damage to the global economy," Hardman said.

With governments scaling back lockdown restrictions, investors grew optimistic that economies could soon return to normal.

Trade-sensitive currencies such as the Australian dollar rose to a three-week high of 0.6564 <AUD=D3>. The New Zealand dollar was last up 0.7% at 0.6081 <NZD=D3>.

The Swedish and Norwegian crowns rose by 0.6% each to two-month highs <SEK=D3> <NOK=D3>.

(Reporting by Olga Cotaga Editing by Kevin Liffey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.09% 0.90967 Delayed Quote.-0.54%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.86% 70.48 Delayed Quote.-9.63%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.47% 1.07428 Delayed Quote.3.75%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.24% 0.6348 Delayed Quote.-7.90%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.33% 0.65336 Delayed Quote.-8.41%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.07% 1.87139 Delayed Quote.-0.50%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.03% 1.6745 Delayed Quote.5.38%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.20% 1.06312 Delayed Quote.-3.19%
MODERNA, INC. 19.96% 80 Delayed Quote.309.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:48aTHE FEDERAL DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF ETHIOPIA : Requests for Purchasing under the Rapid Financing Instrument, Debt Relief under the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust, Rephasing of Access Under the Three-Year Arrangements under the Extended Credit Facility and the Extended Fund Facility, and Reduction of Access under the Extended Fund Facility Arrangement-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia »
PU
08:43aGermany, Netherlands eye more investments, possible stakes in power grid cooperation
RE
08:41aEuro rallies on Franco-German proposal for recovery fund
RE
08:40aWalmart sales surge at stores and online on coronavirus-led demand
RE
08:37aEgypt to provide $6 bln in loan guarantees to aid business
RE
08:37aOil steady on signs of output cuts but demand concerns weigh
RE
08:35aUK tells the EU to budge on free trade deal - Gove says
RE
08:30aUNITED STATES : Building permits better than estimates at 1.07M
08:30aUNITED STATES : Housing starts worse than estimates at 0.89M
08:29aOil steady on signs of output cuts but demand concerns weigh
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Nasdaq to tighten listing rules, restricting Chinese IPOs - sources
2CHINA URGES ITS FIRMS TO LIST IN LONDON IN RENEWED GLOBAL PUSH: sources
3BARCLAYS PLC : Imperial Brands slashes dividend as recession set to hit spending on pricier cigarettes
4IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : Interim Results for the six months ended 31 March 2020
5MODERNA, INC. : Global Stocks Follow U.S. Higher on Coronavirus Vaccine Hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group