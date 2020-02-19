Euro remains under relentless pressure as data disappoints

GBP

Sterling traded higher against the euro yesterday but failed to maintain a brief rally seen against the US dollar in the morning. Labour market data showed that employment rose by 180,000 in the three months ended December, higher than most forecasts. However, the year on year rate of average weekly wages including bonuses dropped to 2.9%. The report confirmed the UK labour market remained in decent shape, despite the slowdown in growth seen towards the end of last year. The most significant blemish on the figures was a continued fall in the number of job vacancies, which fell 6% in January compared to a year earlier. Inflation data will be released at 09:30 GMT this morning.

EUR

The euro tumbled further yesterday as German ZEW economic sentiment slumped to 8.8 in February compared to the 21.5 consensus. EURUSD reached its lowest level since April 2017 in the hours after the release. ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach commented that 'expectations regarding the development of the export-intensive sectors of the economy have dropped particularly sharply' and 'the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020 saw a worse-than-expected development of the German economy'. Although there are no major releases this morning aside from the eurozone's current account, the week is far from over for the euro. Germany's producer price index and GfK consumer sentiment are on the agenda for tomorrow at 07:00 GMT, and several eurozone purchasing manager indices are released on Friday between 07:15 and 08:00 GMT. With coronavirus fears remaining in place and the ZEW survey adding to what already was a series of disappointing eurozone data releases, there is no sign yet of any impetus for a reversal in the single currency's fortunes.

USD

Yesterday's risk-off move has partly dissipated this morning, with the US dollar trading lower overnight against NOK and NZD, but higher against JPY and SEK. Yesterday's data included a strong print for the Empire State manufacturing index, which rose to 12.9 in February, with the subindex for new orders shooting up 16 points. The strong print prompted a bid for the US dollar and pushed EURUSD to fresh lows. Today's data includes building permits, housing starts, and producer prices at 13:30 GMT. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will speak at this time, followed by speeches at 16:45 and 18:30 respectively by speeches from her Fed colleagues Neel Kashkari and Robert Kaplan. At 19:00, minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's latest meeting will be released. With recent communications indicating the FOMC is happy with the current policy stance, but markets expecting further easing this year, the minutes will be carefully watched for any signs of dovish dissent.

CAD

The loonie regained its footing overnight after selling off over the course of yesterday. Data released yesterday showed that manufacturing sales had slumped 0.7% in December, following a 1% contraction in November. Sales were down in industries representing some 43% of all manufacturing. Total manufacturing sales rose 0.5% in 2019, the fourth consecutive year of growth. Today at 13:30 GMT, inflation data will be released.

