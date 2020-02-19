Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Euro remains under relentless pressure as data disappoints

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 06:30am EST

GBP

Sterling traded higher against the euro yesterday but failed to maintain a brief rally seen against the US dollar in the morning. Labour market data showed that employment rose by 180,000 in the three months ended December, higher than most forecasts. However, the year on year rate of average weekly wages including bonuses dropped to 2.9%. The report confirmed the UK labour market remained in decent shape, despite the slowdown in growth seen towards the end of last year. The most significant blemish on the figures was a continued fall in the number of job vacancies, which fell 6% in January compared to a year earlier. Inflation data will be released at 09:30 GMT this morning.

EUR

The euro tumbled further yesterday as German ZEW economic sentiment slumped to 8.8 in February compared to the 21.5 consensus. EURUSD reached its lowest level since April 2017 in the hours after the release. ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach commented that 'expectations regarding the development of the export-intensive sectors of the economy have dropped particularly sharply' and 'the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020 saw a worse-than-expected development of the German economy'. Although there are no major releases this morning aside from the eurozone's current account, the week is far from over for the euro. Germany's producer price index and GfK consumer sentiment are on the agenda for tomorrow at 07:00 GMT, and several eurozone purchasing manager indices are released on Friday between 07:15 and 08:00 GMT. With coronavirus fears remaining in place and the ZEW survey adding to what already was a series of disappointing eurozone data releases, there is no sign yet of any impetus for a reversal in the single currency's fortunes.

USD

Yesterday's risk-off move has partly dissipated this morning, with the US dollar trading lower overnight against NOK and NZD, but higher against JPY and SEK. Yesterday's data included a strong print for the Empire State manufacturing index, which rose to 12.9 in February, with the subindex for new orders shooting up 16 points. The strong print prompted a bid for the US dollar and pushed EURUSD to fresh lows. Today's data includes building permits, housing starts, and producer prices at 13:30 GMT. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will speak at this time, followed by speeches at 16:45 and 18:30 respectively by speeches from her Fed colleagues Neel Kashkari and Robert Kaplan. At 19:00, minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's latest meeting will be released. With recent communications indicating the FOMC is happy with the current policy stance, but markets expecting further easing this year, the minutes will be carefully watched for any signs of dovish dissent.

CAD

The loonie regained its footing overnight after selling off over the course of yesterday. Data released yesterday showed that manufacturing sales had slumped 0.7% in December, following a 1% contraction in November. Sales were down in industries representing some 43% of all manufacturing. Total manufacturing sales rose 0.5% in 2019, the fourth consecutive year of growth. Today at 13:30 GMT, inflation data will be released.

DISCLAIMER: This information has been prepared by Monex Europe Limited, an execution-only service provider. The material is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is, or should be considered to be, financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by Monex Europe Limited or the author that any particular transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication.

Disclaimer

Monex Europe Limited published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 11:29:22 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:51aKKR : to Present at the Credit Suisse 21st Annual Financial Services Forum 2020
BU
06:50aNOTICE OF VALUATION OF REAL ASSETS : :Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust Annual Valuation
PU
06:50aBLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
06:50aGLOBALDATA : UK leads charge in many fintech areas as e-commerce accounts for $3.5 trillion of worldwide sales, says GlobalData
PU
06:50aESRB publishes report on systemic cyberattacks
PU
06:50aBLACKROCK ENERGY&RESOURCES INCM TRST : Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
06:50aALBA MINERAL RESOURCES : Amitsoq Update
PU
06:50aSystemic cyber risk
PU
06:50aOWENS CORNING : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:50aRELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO. : Launches FastMetals E-Commerce Platform
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : to Work With Raiffeisen to Provide Payments Services in Eastern Europe
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : Puma warn of coronavirus hit to China business
3INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Italy's Intesa Bids for Rival, Paving Way for Rare European Banking Deal -- 2nd Update
4NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault shares fall after Moody's cuts its debt to 'junk' status
5Oil up on slowing pace of coronavirus, Venezuela sanctions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group