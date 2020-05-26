Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Euro, riskier currencies buoyed as investor sentiment improves

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 04:02am EDT
New Zealand and Australia one dollar coins are seen in a picture illustration

By Olga Cotaga

The euro got a boost on Tuesday from a weaker dollar as growing optimism about a global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic supported riskier currencies.

The moves, however, lacked the exuberance of the equities market as Sino-U.S. tensions kept the mood in check.

The trade-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars each rose about 0.7%, but remain below last week's highs. The Norwegian crown also rose nearly 1% versus the U.S. dollar. The Chinese yuan, a barometer of U.S.-China relations, was mostly left behind by a rally in other Asian currencies.

"At the moment the euro is torn between political risks on the one hand and positive sentiment on the markets as a result of further easing of the corona-related restrictions on the other. This morning, the latter is dominating, allowing it to appreciate against the dollar," said Thu Lan Nguyen, a currency analyst at Commerzbank.

"However, in view of the continued disagreements within the EU about a corona recovery fund, the single currency is likely to run out of steam quite quickly in euro-dollar," she said.

The euro was last up 0.4% at $1.0935 <EUR=EBS>, while the dollar was down by 0.2% against a basket of currencies at 99.50 <=USD>.

The mood among German exporters recovered somewhat in May after a "catastrophic" April, the first full month of coronavirus lockdown measures in Europe's largest economy, the Ifo institute said on Tuesday.

Japan ended its state of emergency on Monday, while Britain said it will reopen thousands of shops, department stores and shopping centres next month.

Versus the Japanese yen, the dollar rose 0.2% to 107.89 <JPY=EBS>.

"Investors remain in risk-seeking mode, encouraged by ongoing progress in suppressing COVID-19, which is allowing the gradual reopening of economies," said Lee Hardman, currency strategist at MUFG.

"At the same time, the unprecedented amount of monetary and fiscal stimulus that has been put in place in recent months is providing support for risk assets," Hardman said.

The Australian dollar was up 0.8% at 0.6590 <AUD=D3>,still below its 0.6616 high from last week. The New Zealand dollar rose 0.7% to 0.6145 <NZD=D3>. The Norwegian crown jumped 1% versus the U.S. currency to hit 9.9560 <NOK=D3>.

Sterling traded at $1.2261, up 0.6% on the day versus the U.S. dollar <GBP=D3>. Against the euro, the recovery was more moderate, up 0.2% at 89.19 pence <EURGBP=D3>.

The Chinese yuan was last trading flat in the offshore market at 7.1435 <CNH=EBS>.

(Reporting by Olga Cotaga, editing by Larry King)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.56% 0.6391 Delayed Quote.-6.24%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.76% 0.65975 Delayed Quote.-6.70%
COMMERZBANK AG 3.12% 3.449 Delayed Quote.-39.53%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.22% 0.89139 Delayed Quote.5.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:14aMore work needed on Atlantia's Autostrade dossier - minister
RE
04:13aBANK OF ESTONIA : Estonia had 200,000 fewer tourists in the first quarter because of the coronavirus crisis
PU
04:12aSingapore unveils more virus stimulus, now worth 20% of GDP
RE
04:04aPoland's unemployment rate rises to 5.8% in April
RE
04:03aInformation regarding the labour market in the first quarter of 2020 (preliminary data)
PU
04:03aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä gas engine technology to secure customer's future in Spain's CHP market
PU
04:02aEuro, riskier currencies buoyed as investor sentiment improves
RE
04:02aEuro, riskier currencies buoyed as investor sentiment improves
RE
03:58aWORLD BANK : Towards a data-driven Nepal that delivers to all
PU
03:57aUber cuts 600 jobs in India as lockdown hits business
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : 'This could be the one that gets me,' says oilfield service veteran
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
3PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED : Chinese provincial official urges shut down of CNPC's Dalian refinery
4ORSTED A/S : ORSTED A/S : Leading Danish companies join forces on an ambitious sustainable fuel project
5ARGENX SE : argenx Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 3 ADAPT Trial of Efgartigimod in Patients wit..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group