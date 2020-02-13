Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Euro sinks against dollar as U.S. assets look more attractive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 03:16pm EST
FILE PHOTO: One Euro cent coins are seen in the Austrian Mint headquarters in Vienna

The euro dropped to more than two-year lows against the dollar on Thursday as concerns about a sharp rise in the number of new cases in the coronavirus outbreak in China led investors to seek out U.S. assets.

The United States is better placed to weather the economic impact of the virus than the eurozone.

The coronavirus death toll in China's Hubei province increased by a record 242 on Thursday to 1,310, with a sharp rise in confirmed cases after the adoption of new methodology for diagnosis, health officials said.

"Europe, and Germany in particular, have very strong trade linkages to Asian markets, and specifically with China," said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities in New York. "Coming into the year, expectations were for a moderate growth rebound. While it did seem reasonable at the time, the disruptions are going to delay that narrative."

The euro dropped as low as $1.0835, the lowest since May 2017. It breached technical support at the October low of $1.0877 on Wednesday. That leaves the currency vulnerable to further losses, analysts said.

The single currency also fell against the safe haven Swiss franc to 1.0610 francs, its lowest level since August 2015.

The Japanese yen gained against the dollar to 109.78 yen.

The greenback has benefited against the euro from a popular carry trade, where investors borrow in low-yielding currencies such as the euro and invest in dollars or other higher-yielding currencies.

Expectations that central banks will hold rates low, and may provide more accommodation if the coronavirus harms the global economy, is supporting risk appetite and may reduce the likelihood of a sharp selloff in stocks.

"The perspective is that rates will remain low, and that is cushioning some of the downside on the equity side," Issa said.

Stocks overcame earlier weakness to hit record highs on Thursday. They have set a record closing high every day this week.

U.S. data on Thursday showed that U.S. underlying consumer prices picked up in January as households paid more for rents and clothing, supporting the Federal Reserve's contention that inflation would gradually rise towards its 2% target.

(Editing by Will Dunham)

By Karen Brettell
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.18% 0.89112 Delayed Quote.-1.91%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.05% 73.786 Delayed Quote.-3.19%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.20% 1.04321 Delayed Quote.0.52%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.32% 0.65801 Delayed Quote.-3.32%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.11% 0.67209 Delayed Quote.-4.31%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.59% 1.94162 Delayed Quote.2.02%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.63% 143.269 Delayed Quote.-1.28%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.09% 82.793 Delayed Quote.-1.22%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.41% 1.61326 Delayed Quote.1.72%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.37% 119.04 Delayed Quote.-1.55%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.24% 0.8909 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
MITSUI & CO., LTD. 0.56% 1963 End-of-day quote.0.93%
MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD. 0.24% 2924 End-of-day quote.9.39%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.14% 70.729 Delayed Quote.-3.69%
SUMITOMO CORPORATION 0.33% 1693 End-of-day quote.4.96%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -0.92% 3892 End-of-day quote.-2.21%
SUMITOMO REALTY & DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 0.28% 4234 End-of-day quote.10.63%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 6.9864 Delayed Quote.0.21%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.09% 6.9758 Delayed Quote.0.05%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.07% 109.783 Delayed Quote.1.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
03:25pModest Means with Big Dreams  A True Rag to Riches Story
SE
03:24pOil prices climb on prospects for deeper OPEC+ output cuts
RE
03:24pOil prices climb on prospects for deeper OPEC+ output cuts
RE
03:22pJump in coronavirus cases halts stock rally; dollar gains
RE
03:18pJump in coronavirus cases halts stock rally; dollar gains
RE
03:16pJudge grants Amazon bid to pause Microsoft's Pentagon contract work
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pEuro sinks against dollar as U.S. assets look more attractive
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:15pJudge grants Amazon bid to pause Microsoft's Pentagon contract work
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CENTRICA PLC : Centrica profits plunge on energy price cap, lower gas prices
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle 2019 Profit, Sales Rose
3COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK: 2019 operating profit stable at 1.26bn – Common Equity Tier 1 ratio signi..
4SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE : SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : to Launch Offer of EUR29 a Share for RIB Software
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Announces December Quarter 2019 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group