Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Euro struggles vs dollar as attention turns to Fed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 08:57am BST
Euro currency bills are pictured at the Croatian National Bank in Zagreb

LONDON (Reuters) - The euro struggled to make headway against a resilient dollar on Wednesday and was stuck near $1.11, with forex markets mostly calm ahead of a crucial meeting of central bankers later this week.

With markets rushing to price significant easing from central banks in the United States and Europe, the outlook for euro/dollar will depend largely on whether or not policymakers live up to those expectations.

Officials from major central banks will gather at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday with markets focused on a scheduled speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

His comments are of particular interest after last week's inversion of the U.S. yield curve - widely regarded as a recession signal - boosted expectations the Fed would lower interest rates at its September policy meeting. Faced with rising risks to the U.S. economy, the central bank in July cut rates for the first time since the financial crisis.

"In the big scheme of things, markets are relatively range-bound, with the focus on Jackson Hole later this week," said Manuel Oliveri, a strategist at Credit Agricole.

The euro was last down 0.1% at $1.1092 <EUR=EBS>. The dollar, measured against a basket of currencies, rose 0.1% to 98.265 <.DXY>.

Oliveri expects the euro to strengthen towards $1.12 by September, even though the European Central Bank will struggle to exceed investor expectations for cutting rates.

Talk of more fiscal spending in Germany, and the hit to the U.S. yield advantage from falling interest rates, should support the euro, he added.

"Fiscal stimulus is a positive for the currency," he said.

The dollar has also been supported by talk of more spending - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his administration was considering potential tax cuts on wages as well as profits from asset sales.

The single currency was little moved on Tuesday after Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced his resignation, with some investors believing the move made a snap general election less likely.

Elsewhere, sterling was the big focus as Prime Minister Boris Johnson heads to Berlin to meet Chancellor Angela Merkel for talks over Brexit.

The pound jumped on Tuesday after Merkel raised the possibility of practical solutions to the so-called backstop - an insurance policy for the Irish border after Brexit -that London opposes.

With the British currency having slumped in recent weeks on concerns about a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31, investors have built up a huge short position - analysts say that makes the currency vulnerable should any positive noises emerge from Johnson's meeting with Merkel.

Sterling was last down 0.3% at $1.2134 and 0.2% lower versus the euro at 91.405 pence.

The dollar rose against the yen, rising 0.3% to 106.55 <JPY=EBS>.

MUFG analysts said the dollar was rising against the yen after Trump said he wanted to introduce new tax cuts and on reports that negotiations to agree a U.S.-Japan trade deal were making progress.

"While trade talks are ongoing, it will be more difficult for Japan to express concern over a stronger yen given President Trump’s concerns over currency manipulation," the analysts wrote.

(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

By Tommy Wilkes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:30aTrump says he had to 'take China on,' regardless of short-term impact on U.S. economy
RE
04:27aGlobal Stocks Rise Ahead of Fed Minutes
DJ
04:23aGUS CENTRAL STATISTICAL OFFICE : Index numbers of sold production of industry in July 2019
PU
04:17aSouth African consumer inflation slows to 4% in July, lowest in seven months
RE
04:03aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Non-Domestic Producer Price Index
PU
04:03aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Building Permits
PU
03:57aEuro struggles vs dollar as attention turns to Fed
RE
03:41aDropping global bond yields, recession fears put BOJ in a bind
RE
03:39aSouth Africa central bank likely to keep main rate at 6.50%
RE
03:37aSouth African rand firms ahead of Fed minutes, local inflation data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZUR ROSE GROUP AG : ZUR ROSE : grows almost 30 per cent in the first half of 2019
2HANG SENG : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba postpones up to $15 billion Hong Kong listing amid protests - sources
3GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD : may sell its Isle of Skye fish farms
4MOWI ASA : MOWI ASA (OSE: MOWI): Quarterly dividend
5XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : growth slows as fewer people buy phones, Huawei competition bites

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group